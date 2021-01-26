The Huskies dropped their fourth consecutive women’s basketball game – a 98-68 defeat at Oregon State on Tuesday night – beneath a flurry of three-pointers from the Beavers.

Playing its second game since returning from a 10-day quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests from two players, the short-handed Washington women were overwhelmed from the start in Corvallis and suffered their second-most lopsided defeat of the season.

The game originally was scheduled for last Friday and rescheduled while the Huskies recovered from their 1½-week layoff.

Washington managed to keep things reasonably close during the 69-52 defeat Sunday at No. 13 Oregon, but this one got away from UW in a hurry.

Oregon State scored the first seven points and led 15-4 after 4½ minutes while connecting on its first five shots. During that time, UW shot 2 of 9 from the field.

The Beavers, who led 25-14 after the first quarter, delivered an early knockout in the second quarter while outscoring the Huskies 29-17.

Washington was down by 27 points (49-22) with 3:05 left in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 54-31.

The second half didn’t get any better for UW, which was doubled up 62-31 with 6:53 left in the third quarter after a layup by OSU’s Sasha Goforth.

The Huskies never got closer than 27 points the rest of the way.

Washington, which had nine available scholarship players, played everyone at least 16 minutes.

Quay Miller scored 20 points, Haley Van Dyke 15 and Tameiya Sadler 12 for UW, which fell to 4-7 and 1-7 Pac-12.

The Huskies had no defense for Goforth, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard who sank her first eight shots and converted 8 of 10 field goals, including six three-pointers for a game-high 23 points.

Taya Corosdale finished with 16 points, Talia von Oelhoffen 13 and Ellie Mack 12 for Oregon State (4-5, 2-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Beavers drained 18 of 27 three-pointers, which tied a team record for the most three-point field goals and was one short of the Pac-12 record.

It was the most points by a UW opponent since Mississippi State scored 103 on Dec. 20, 2018.

Washington shot 34.4% from the field, including 7 of 24 on three-pointers.

The Huskies’ game this Friday against California has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Bears program. UW meets No. 6 Stanford on Sunday at home.