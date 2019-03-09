The Huskies' 55-47 loss Saturday against Oregon once again raised questions about Washington’s NCAA tournament chances.

All night the sellout crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena practically pleaded with the Huskies for reasons to cheer.

The purple-and-white-clad fans waited impatiently to explode in Saturday’s regular-season final and give Washington a sendoff they would never forget before next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

However, the Oregon Ducks had other plans.

After an emotional pregame ceremony for UW’s four seniors and their families, the Huskies came out flat in the first half and never truly recovered before falling 55-47.

Jaylen Nowell finished with 17 points and Noah Dickerson had 14.

It was the first home loss this season and the defeat once again raised questions about Washington’s NCAA tournament chances.

Since winning the Pac-12 regular-season title two weeks ago, the Huskies (24-7, 15-3) split their final four games, including a deflating loss at California.

The prior three games were decided on the final possession.

This time the outcome was determined after the first half when Oregon raced ahead to an 18-6 lead to cap a 10-0 run.

Washington endured another scoring drought and fell behind 24-8.

The Huskies closed the first half with a 10-3 run to cut their deficit to 27-18 at halftime.

It was the fewest points in a half this season for UW, which converted just 5 of 23 field goals and committed eight turnovers.

Washington closed to within three points four times in the second half but could never get any closer.

Nahziah Carter sank a jumper and a free throw to cut UW’s deficit to 37-34 with 11:09 left.

However, Oregon answered with a 6-0 run to go ahead 43-34 at the 9:08 mark.

Down 48-44 after David Crisp’ layup, Washington was outscored 9-3 the rest of the way.

Payton Pritchard finished with 16 points and Paul White 10 for Oregon (19-12, 9-9).

The Ducks secured the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

Notes:

— With five steals, Washington’s Matisse Thybulle tied former California star Jason Kidd for the Pac-12 season record with 110.

— Saturday’s game attracted former Huskies Detlef Schrempf and Dejounte Murray and former Sonics guard Luke Ridnour.

— Washington hosted two 2020 recruiting targets this weekend: Riverside (Calif.) Poly point guard Lamont Butler Jr. and forward Julian Strawther from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev., according to 247Sports.com.