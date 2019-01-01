The Washington men’s basketball team climbed out of 13-point hole and shut down Cal State Fullerton in the final minutes for an 84-76 victory.

Following an ill-advised script that’s proved surprisingly successful so far, the Huskies fell into another double-digit deficit early, rallied late and held on for their seventh consecutive home win.

The Washington men’s basketball team climbed out of 13-point hole and shut down Cal State Fullerton in the final minutes for an 84-76 victory.

Jaylen Nowell scored 20 points to lead six UW players in double-digit scoring. Noah Dickerson had 16 points, Matisse Thybulle 13, David Crisp 11, Dominic Green 10 and Nahziah Carter 10.

Washington (9-4) allowed three consecutive layups to fall into a 50-37 deficit when coach Mike Hopkins called timeout early in the second half.

Following the break, the Huskies used a 13-1 run to turn the momentum and get the crowd of 5,038 at Alaska Airlines Arena into the game.

Crisp capped the 13-point comeback on wild sequence in which he had a layup blocked, which resulted in a scramble for the loose ball as players dived for the ball.

Dickerson made the recovery and flipped the ball while lying on his back to Crisp who drained a three-pointer to tie the score at 55-55.

Minutes later, Carter gave the Huskies their first lead since the opening minutes when he sank a midrange jumper and a free throw for a 60-59 lead.

Tied 66-66, Green drained a three-pointer in the corner to give Washington the lead for good. His basket began a 18-10 run for the Huskies.

Khalil Ahmad scored 28 points, Jackson Rowe had 22 and Kyle Allman Jr. 15 for the Titans, which fell to 4-10.