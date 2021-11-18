For long stretches Thursday night, the Washington men’s basketball team couldn’t stop Wyoming’s Graham Ike from scoring and couldn’t make shots at the other end of the floor.

Those two factors largely explain why the Huskies dropped their second nonconference game — a 77-72 overtime loss at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington recovered from a first-half malaise and seemingly had control of the game with a 62-55 lead with 5:15 left.

However, the Huskies converted just 1 of 7 field goals the rest of the way in regulation. Meanwhile, Ike, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, took over, fouled out two UW players and tied the score at 62-62 with 28 seconds left.

Terrell Brown Jr., who scored a season-high 30 points, had a chance at a game winner, but his short jumper missed the mark.

The Huskies (2-2) didn’t put up much of a fight after quickly falling behind by six points early in overtime and were outscored 12-7 in the extra period.

At the start, Wyoming led 24-15 when Washington seized control with a 14-2 run that included Emmitt Matthew Jr.’s baseline drive for a dunk, Cole Bajema’s corner three-pointer and PJ Fuller’s short jumper that put the Huskies up 29-26 with 2:31 left.

The Cowboys wrestled away the momentum and finished the first half with an 8-2 run to go into halftime ahead 34-31.

The Huskies platooned a trio of low-post defenders against Ike, but Nate Roberts, Langston Wilson and Jackson Grant couldn’t slow down the 6-foot-9 Wyoming sophomore forward who accounted for half of the Cowboys’ scoring while connecting on 8 of 14 field goals for 17 points in the first half.

Washington has trailed at halftime in three of its first four games this season. UW was 1-1 in two of those previous encounters, including a 72-65 win over Texas Southern on Monday.

With the exception of Brown, no other UW player could pose much of an offensive threat. Jamal Bey finished with 10 points.

Wyoming (2-0) had three players in double-digit scoring, Ike, Hunter Maldonado (24 points) and Xavier DuSell (15)

Next week the Huskies travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for three games at the Crossover Classic against George Mason, South Dakota State and Nevada.

UW returns home to host Winthrop on Nov. 27 before its hardest three-game stretch of the season that begins with a Pac-12 opener at Arizona on Dec. 2 followed by a visit from No. 2 UCLA on Dec. 5 and concluding with a trip to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 12.