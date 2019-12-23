HONOLULU – Playing their second game in 24 hours, the Huskies didn’t have the normal spring in their legs, which partly explained their ragged start offensively Monday night.

However, No. 21 Washington did have its trademark 2-3 zone defense, which stifled Hawaii’s perimeter attack and proved to be the catalyst for a 72-61 men’s basketball victory in the second round of the Diamond Head Classic.

Washington (10-2) plays Houston (9-3), which beat Texas-El Paso 70-59 in the other semifinal, in the title game 5:30 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Hawaii never solved the Huskies’ confounding defense, which held the Rainbow Warriors to 9 of 39 on three-pointers.

The host team, which was buoyed by a boisterous crowd at Stan Sheriff Center, also never had an answer for UW’s freshman star Isaiah Stewart, who finished with 26 points – one shy of his career high – and 13 rebounds.

Stewart connected on 13 of 21 shots, including four dunks before fouling out in the final two minutes.

Quade Green tallied 11 points and seven assists, Nahziah Carter had 10 points and Jaden McDaniels nearly had a double-double (nine points and 13 rebounds) for the Huskies.

Washington led 47-35 when the Rainbow Warriors cut their 12-point deficit to six (47-41) with 10:19 left.

The Huskies answered with a 12-4 run, which was capped by Stewart’s alley-oop flush that gave them a 59-45 lead.

Washington took the lead early and never trailed after the opening minutes.

The Warriors converted just 1 of 14 three-pointers in the first half while the Huskies were 2 of 9 from long range.

Washington used a 24-11 run midway through the first half, which included a highlight fast-break dunk from Stewart, to extend its lead to 34-20 just before halftime.

Carter canned a three-pointer as the first-half buzzer sounded, which put the Huskies up 37-22 at the break.

Notes:

— Washington forward Isaiah Stewart collected the Pac-12 freshman of the week award for the second time this season. He averaged a double-double (23.0 points and 11.5 rebounds) and shot 73.1% from the field in victories over Seattle University and Ball State.

— UW moved up a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 rankings to No. 21. Oregon is the top Pac-12 team in the poll at No. 6 and Arizona dropped eight spots to No. 24.