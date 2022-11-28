At some point, the Washington men’s basketball team’s dominance over Seattle University will come to an end, but not this season.

The Huskies recovered from yet another halftime deficit and ran away in the second half amid a flurry of highlight dunks and spectacular jams for a 77-66 nonconference victory that extended their winning streak to 18 in a row in the neighborhood rivalry.

Truth be told, the crosstown matchup hasn’t been much of a rivalry since the Jimmy Carter administration.

Seattle U’s last win against UW was in 1978 and Keion Brooks Jr., who scored a game-high 20 points, made sure the Huskies continued their dominance in the series that began in 1953.

To fend off the WAC challenger, Washington needed to flex its muscle inside to negate Seattle U’s lethal perimeter attack.

More to the point, the Huskies required dominant performances from centers Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang, who combined for 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Meah finished with a career-high 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting and seven rebounds while Kepnang added eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

SU was 10 of 40 on three-pointers while UW was 3 of 13. However, the Huskies outscored the Redhawks 40-18 in the paint.

The start couldn’t have gone any better for the Huskies, who converted four of their first five shots and led 10-0 with 17:48 left in the first half.

Washington pushed its advantage to 12 points (23-11) at the 10:14 mark, but the remainder of the first half belonged to Seattle U, which used a 29-15 run to take a 40-38 lead into halftime.

The Huskies were down 50-44 when Jamal Bey drove to the rim and forced up a contested layup before consecutive SU turnovers resulted in dunks by Cole Bajema and Brooks that knotted the score at 50-50 with 14:29 left.

On the ensuing possession, Brooks put in a couple of free throws for a 52-50 UW lead.

Following a Tyson three-pointer, UW coach Mike Hopkins turned to a big lineup, featuring Meah and Kepnang that sparked a 14-0 run and a 66-53 lead.

Bajema, who had three dunks, scored 14 points and Bey 10 for Washington, which improved to 6-1.

Redhawks guard Cameron Tyson finished with 18 points, which was 10 fewer, than his season average. Alex Schumacher added 15 points while Viktor Rajkovic and Riley Grigsby each had 10.

Washington travels to Oregon State on Thursday for its Pac-12 opener; Seattle U hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

