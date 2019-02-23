The Washington men's basketball program completed a remarkable return to prominence by securing a share of the regular-season conference crown.

From nine wins two years ago to a conference regular-season title, the Huskies climbed back to the top of the Pac-12 with one of the most remarkable renaissances in program history.

This season is pregnant with potential ends and no matter how it ends, these Huskies – and their four seniors – will be remembered as the team that returned Washington to prominence.

Bigger prizes may loom on the horizon, but Washington accomplished one of its preseason goals and clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title Saturday night.

And yet, in keeping with their on-to-the-next-game persona, the Huskies treated Saturday’s 64-55 win against Colorado like any other contest.

They didn’t cut down the nets, unveil commemorative championship T-shirts or partake in a postgame party to celebrate UW’s 23rd conference title and the fifth since the league adopted an 18-game schedule in 1978-79.

“We accomplished a share of getting the Pac-12 championship, but that means nothing to us,” senior guard Matisse Thybulle said. “We want to win it all. We’re grateful for the opportunity that we have in front of us. We’re grateful for where we are, but we’re just looking at the next game.”

Still, the soldout crowd of 10,000 at Alaska Airlines Arena serenaded the Huskies with thunderous applause for much of the night.

“Anytime you win a title it’s great,” coach Mike Hopkins said this week. “Obviously, it’s what you’re striving for. I believe that if you’re doing the right stuff off the court all the time, then that’s the result. The score takes care of itself per se. Our guys have done a really good job of staying focused, having good practices, taking care of their bodies and for the most part executing game plans – other than a couple of times early in games.

“Championships, you play for it. There’s a lot of pride in that. We want to have and try to build a consistent championship-level program. Bottom line. If we’re able to do that, then that’s great for the guys. Great for the school and great for the alumni.”

It took just two years for the Huskies to perfect Hopkins’ stupefying zone defense and assemble the pieces of a puzzle for its first championship since 2012.

Saturday, this was a team trying to be what it used to be and reclaiming parts of its storied past when UW’s defense was feared and old Hec Edmundson Pavilion was an intimidating place for opponents.

All night the Huskies smothered the Buffaloes and forced 19 turnovers – a season high for CU – that led to 18 points.

Washington held Colorado to just four three-pointers and enjoyed a 39-28 rebounding disparity.

“There’s two reasons that we lost this game,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “No. 1 we gave them 13 offensive boards, which we knew we couldn’t do, because Washington is not a good offensive rebounding team. … We’ve got to be tougher on the boards.

“And then the second thing is you can’t come into this building, especially when it’s loud and sold out like it was tonight, and turn the ball over 19 times. So, a combination of the offensive rebounds and the turnovers that put us in a hole.”

Washington, which led 35-27 at halftime, put the game away with an 18-8 spurt to begin the second half.

During the run, Thybulle took center stage with a performance that should cement his bid for a second straight Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

At one point, the 6-foot-5 guard outraced Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV for a loose ball and a fastbreak dunk that gave UW a 44-29 lead.

Minutes later, Thybulle forced another turnover that ended with his layup and a 53-35 Washington lead.

In the past, Hopkins has compared Thybulle to Deion Sanders and Spiderman.

This time, the NFL Hall of Famer and superhero character weren’t enough metaphors for the UW coach.

“He went Carl Lewis on us today with that loose ball when he outran him,” Hopkins said smiling. “And a little bit David Copperfield. I don’t know where he’s at. He goes invisible and then he’s behind you. You just don’t know where he’s at. He’s incredible. He’s got a gift. He does something better than anybody in the country.”

Despite saddled with foul trouble that limited him to just 25 minutes and 48 seconds, Thybulle finished with 17 points, six steals and five blocks before fouling out.

“He had 11 takeaways in 25 minutes,” Hopkins said. “That’s not even funny. You look at it and it’s game changing. It’s incredible.”

Jaylen Nowell added 12 points and five rebounds while David Crisp chipped in 10 points.

Washington led for more than 34 minutes, but the Buffaloes didn’t go away quietly and cut UW’s lead to 59-50 with 7:09 left.

However, the Huskies didn’t allow them to get any closer and both teams scored just five points the rest of the way.

Tyler Bey led Colorado (16-11, 7-8) with 20 points.

With four regular-season games remaining, Washington has a four-game lead in the Pac-12 race and could clinch the outright title on Thursday at California.

“I always had a vision that we could definitely do this,” Hopkins said. “But I just didn’t have a timeline.”

Note:

— Sophomore forward Hameir Wright flew home to Albany, N.Y., due to a family emergency and missed Saturday’s game against Colorado. Senior guard Dominic Green replaced Wright in the lineup and made his fifth start of the season.