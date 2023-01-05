TUCSON, Ariz. — The Washington men’s basketball team was trying to accomplish something they’ve never done in the history of the program — win a road game against a Pac-12 opponent ranked among the top five in The Associated Press poll.

For much of Thursday night, UW held No. 5 Arizona’s high-powered offense in check while leading by 14 points in the first half and seven with 12 minutes left.

But once the Wildcats got going, they raced past the Huskies, who will lament Keion Brooks Jr.’s potential game-tying three-pointer that fell short in the final seconds and ultimately cost them their biggest win in years.

Washington’s 70-67 defeat was eerily similar to its 95-79 loss here at McKale Center nearly one year ago in which Arizona pulled away late for a lopsided victory.

This time, the Huskies kept it close until the end before dropping their fourth straight game and falling to 9-7 and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

Cole Bajema and Brooks each had 16 points while Noah Williams added 12 points.

Advertising

The perennial slow-starting Huskies, who trailed at halftime in 11 of their previous 15 games, scored first and took control of the game with a combination of deft three-point shooting and a 2-3 zone defense that stymied the Wildcats. UW led 11-3.

Then Fuller, who missed the previous game due to illness, came off the bench and canned his first three three-pointers to lead UW’s offensive attack.

And Jamal Bey, who also came in as a reserve, drained a three that put Washington up 38-24 with 5:06 left and stunned the McKale Center crowd into silence.

Arizona answered with a blistering 15-0 in four minutes that began with a couple of free throws before two layups and three three-pointers.

Kerr Kriisa buried a perimeter shot that gave the Wildcats their first lead at 39-38.

Bajema’s rebuttal three-pointer on the ensuing possession and free throw gave Washington a 42-41 lead at halftime.

Advertising

The Huskies never had a second-half lead in its previous three games — all double-digit losses at home.

Arizona missed its first 10 shots after the break before Kriisa hit a three-pointer to start a 13-0 run capped by Azuolas Tubelis’ jumper for a 56-50 lead.

Washington didn’t go away quietly and pulled to within three in the final seconds with a chance to force overtime. Brooks got a decent look at a three-pointer, but his shot grazed the front of the rim and bounced harmlessly away.

Tubelis scored a game-high 18 points for Arizona, which improved to 14-1 and 3-1.

Washington wraps up its first extended Pac-12 road trip against Arizona State on Sunday.