It’s been 56 days since the Huskies lost a game, but they walked off the Wells Fargo Arena court on the wrong side of a 75-63 defeat to the Sun Devils.

TEMPE, Ariz. – Washington’s bid for the first 18-0 season in Pac-12 history came to a crashing halt at Arizona State on Saturday night beneath a flurry of dunks from the Sun Devils.

It’s been 56 days since the Huskies lost a game, but they walked off the Wells Fargo Arena court on the wrong side of a 75-63 defeat, which snapped their string of 12 straight wins.

During their winning streak that spanned nearly two months, the Huskies took away opponents’ perimeter offense and made shots from outside.

Washington followed a similar script Saturday night, but this time UW couldn’t squeeze enough points from an offense that shot just 37 percent from the field and couldn’t keep pace with ASU’s punishing inside attack that peppered the Huskies with eight dunks.

“It really wasn’t about the offense, it was the defense,” said forward Noah Dickerson, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.. “They were getting places we don’t normally let teams get.

“We let the ball get in the high post too much and they were killing us with the high-low pass. Killing us and killing us. It happens. They’re a good team. They made adjustments. They watch film. They saw where are weak points are and we basically got killed at it.”

David Crisp added 17 points and four three-pointers while Jaylen Nowell chipped in 15 points.

Washington (19-5, 10-1), which captured a 67-60 win at Arizona on Thursday, was forced to settle for a split this weekend after sweeping its first two conference road trips.

For the second straight game, UW coach Mike Hopkins was forced to rely on a makeshift lineup that included guard Dominic Green and forward Sam Timmins in place of Dickerson and Hameir Wright.

Dickerson, who is dealing with a sprained right ankle, came off the bench once again while Wright missed his second straight game due to illness.

It was a must-win game for Arizona State (16-7, 7-4), which lost 91-70 on Thursday to Washington State.

Being shorthanded on the front line hurt the Huskies, who had difficulty keeping the Sun Devils off the glass, particularly Romello White.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward tormented UW with 17 points, two crowd-pleasing put-back dunks and eight rebounds.

Washington also had difficulty containing guards Rob Edwards (12 points and eight rebounds), Luegentz Dort (15 points and six assists) and Remy Martin (15 points, six assists and five rebounds).

Buoyed by an energized crowd, the Sun Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Washington went on an 11-2 run to go up 11-7.

White answered with a pair of dunks during a 9-0 run that put ASU on top 16-11 and the Sun Devils never trailed again.

The Huskies hit just 3 of 16 three-pointers in the first half and went into halftime down 34-26.

Arizona State started the second half with a 16-6 run to race ahead 50-32.

Down 54-37, the Huskies used a 10-0 run to make things interesting at the end and cut their deficit to 54-47.

Forward Zylan Cheatham stopped the run with an emphatic dunk that sparked a 4-0 run for the Sun Devils.

Tensions rose in the final minutes as UW coach Mike Hopkins and ASU coach Bobby Hurley barked at referees about an uneven officiated game that included 41 fouls.

Washington remained within striking distance, but couldn’t get any closer than eight points in the final minutes.

Cheatham capped the scoring with – what else – a rim-rattling dunk that sent the ASU fans home cheering.