Tina Langley had no desire to talk at length about the history she’s making with the Washington women’s basketball team.

She did a little bit of that last month when conservations swirled around the Huskies and their chances of snapping a six-year NCAA tournament drought.

Then, UW lost three straight games to nix its Big Dance hopes.

So, the second-year Husky coach eloquently sidestepped an inquiry on her thoughts as Washington (19-14) makes its first appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals to play at Kansas (23-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to win its first postseason tournament.

WNIT FAB 4 Wednesday:

Washington (19-14) at Kansas (23-11), 4:30 p.m,

Columbia (27-5) at Bowling Green (31-6), 3 p.m.

Saturday:

WNIT championship, 2:30 p.m. More

“At the end of the year we did find ourselves looking at the what-ifs and where might we go or what might we do” Langley said. “It’s not what makes us strong as a program right now. We’re very process-focused.

“We have one game in front of us that we have to keep our attention on. Kansas is an incredibly talented team. A very well-coached team. We can’t look past that or look back at the big picture yet. I think those are things that are really beautiful to do at the end of the season. But we really have to keep our focus on Kansas.”

Langley knows what she’s talking about. A month before arriving at Montlake, she led Rice to the 2021 WNIT championship.

“Coach knows exactly how this tournament works,” said Husky forward Lauren Schwartz, who played at Rice under Langley and was voted to the All-WNIT team in 2021. “We have full faith in her and full trust that she knows what we have to do.”

Washington is the last remaining Pac-12 men’s or women’s basketball team in the postseason because, in part, of Langley’s adroit abilities to make halftime adjustments and the Huskies’ exquisite second-half execution.

In the WNIT opener, UW was tied 19-all at halftime and ran away from San Francisco in the second half for a 61-46 win.

Three days later, the Huskies were on the brink of elimination before outscoring New Mexico 26-8 in the fourth quarter to claim a 67-56 victory.

Washington trailed 25-17 at halftime in the WNIT third round before outscoring Kansas State 20-7 in the third period and securing a 55-48 victory.

On Sunday, UW led Oregon 52-51 early in the fourth before a decisive 8-0 run pushed its lead to nine points with 2:23 left in the 63-59 win.

“For a team that hasn’t been in the postseason in quite a while, it’s really important to look back at what happened in the first half,” Langley said. “Are they doing anything that we didn’t expect? Are they doing things that we did expect, but we’re not handling it the way we want to and can we make some adjustments? Other than Oregon, the teams have been new to us.

“So, it’s an opportunity to evaluate where we are and try to be a little bit better in that second half. This team has learned a lot about strategies and small things that we can do to make a big difference or things that we do that hurt us. Identifying those things at halftime actually builds our confidence, and sometimes in the past it might have hurt our confidence. It’s that understanding from an IQ standpoint that has really grown and their ability to adjust has been incredible.”

In the WNIT, Washington has outscored opponents 72-48 in the third quarter.

“That’s the ability to evaluate accurately and not have it affect your mentality,” Langley said. “We talk a lot about, ‘Where does this confidence come from?’ Because we’re a growth-mindset team, we got to be able to evaluate where we need to get better.

“These young women understand it is just an opportunity for growth and really believe in one another and their capabilities. It’s just a great time to sit down and have good discussion, catch our breath and get back out there. We approach it with the right mindset.”

Washington’s trip to Kansas’ historic Allen Fieldhouse — the first visit since 1996 — is another example of Langley leading the Huskies to places they haven’t been in a long time, a significant accomplishment for a program that played in the NCAA tournament Final Four in 2017 with Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor.

Admittedly, the WNIT’s Fab Four is a far different experience, but no less rewarding for a Husky team that was sitting at home this time last year after finishing 7-16.

Over the past two weeks, Washington has played its best basketball of the season and since 2017, and is two wins from a postseason title that few would have expected.

“Our seniors have benefitted from (the WNIT),” Langley said. “We have some players who have a chance to play professionally so they get to continue to showcase their skills. It’s neat that different players can step up in different games. Trinity (Oliver) and Dalayah (Daniels) had big games. And Elle (Ladine), Lauren and Hailey (Van Dyke) have had moments. Jayda (Noble) defensively in the Oregon game was tremendous.

“What makes a great program I think is every night you need to lean on your entire team defensively and different players can step up offensively. If we can continue to become that program, I think you can become really special. You can have the big moments for players, but you also need and trust that anyone can have a day.”

HOW THEY GOT HERE

WASHINGTON KANSAS

Oregon W, 63-59 GREAT 8 Arkansas W, 78-64

Kansas State W, 55-48 SUPER 16 Nebraska W, 64-55

New Mexico W, 67-56 SECOND ROUND Missouri W, 75-47

San Francisco W, 61-46 FIRST ROUND W. Kentucky W, 86-72