HONOLULU – No. 21 Washington squandered an early 14-point lead and fell 75-71 to Houston in the Diamond Head Classic title game on Christmas Day.

Despite another spectacular performance from freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, who finished with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds, the Huskies lost control of the game midway through the second half.

Nahziah Carter added 13 points, including three three-pointers, Quade Green chipped in 11 and Jaden McDaniels had 10 points, but was held scoreless in the second half.

Washington came out firing and connected on six of its first eight three-pointers to jump out to a 30-21 lead after Carter drained a jumper behind the arc with 8:07 left in the first half.

Despite increasing its lead to 35-21, the Huskies lost their shooting touch and didn’t make another field goal while missing their next seven shots in the half.

The scoring drought allowed Houston to chip away at its deficit with a 10-1 run and UW went into halftime ahead 36-31.

Washington was content to surrender mid-range jumpers to forward Fabian White Jr. (19 points on 7-for-13 shooting), but the Huskies were intent on negating Houston’s perimeter attack.

Still, the Cougars connected on 8 of 22 three-pointers and took their first lead (50-49) in the second half on a three from Caleb Mills with 11:30 left.

The lead changed six times the rest of the way before Justin Gorham put Houston up for good with a put-back that started a 7-0 run.

Down 66-60, Stewart scored seven straight points for the Huskies, including a layup that cut Houston’s lead to 69-67.

However, the Huskies didn’t get any closer.

Washington (10-3) matches its record after 14 games in 2017-18 when Hopkins led the Huskies to a 21-13 finish during his first year at Montlake. That season UW tied for sixth in the Pac-12 at 10-8 and advanced to the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Huskies, the defending Pac-12 regular-season champions, open conference play next week with two games against UCLA and USC at Alaska Airlines Arena.