NEW YORK — Whether it was because of the Huskies’ new zone defense is hard to tell, but the difference in shooting percentages Friday between Washington and Virginia Tech was clear as day.

The Hokies connected on 60 percent of their shots (30 for 50), and 68.2 percent from three-point range (15 for 22) in rolling to a 103-79 men’s basketball victory over the Huskies in the consolation game of the 2K Classic in Madison Square Garden.

The shooting stats for Virginia Tech were even more gaudy in the first 20 minutes, when it connected on 18 of 27 shots (66.7 percent) overall and 11 of 14 three-ponters (78.6 percent).

“I wanted our fight, our toughness, and our competitive spirit to be apparent from start to finish, against their zone,” said Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, referring to the zone defense UW coach Mike Hopkins brought with him from Syracuse. “We’ve had multiple reps against Syracuse and that’s how they play their zone, so we kind of reviewed how we go about playing Syracuse this morning and then went through Washington stuff later this morning.”

And the stuff the Hokies (3-1) threw at Washington (2-2) also worked as UW was held to 42.2 percent shooting from the field (27 of 64) and 27.8 percent from three-point range (5 of 18). The first half, in which the Hokies raced to a 59-28 lead, was deadly for the Huskies, who were 10 of 28 from the field (26.3 percent) and 1 of 7 on three-pointers (14.3).

Justin Bibbs scored 30 points for Virginia Tech, hitting 10 of 15 shots. Ahmed Hill finished with 23 points, going 6 for 6 from long range.

“I saw them a lot when I was at Syracuse, and we just didn’t defend it,” Hopkins said. “We were late on coverages, and with those guys you got to try and force them off the line and we didn’t have that same pop, that same energy closing out the shooters, especially at the beginning of the game.”

Jaylen Nowell scored 21 points to lead UW. Nahziah Carter added 12 points.