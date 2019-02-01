Mike Hopkins and the UW coaching staff had each of the UW players sign their names in white ink on the black baseball bat before the season. It's inspired a perfect 8-0 run in Pac-12 play and has gotten the team striking early in games.

To explain why Washington has been able to get off to fast starts recently, senior point guard David Crisp told a story about his team and its baseball bat.

For the Huskies, the bat symbolizes togetherness and toughness – two of the core tenants of the resurgent UW program since Mike Hopkins took over two years ago.

“Swing first. Hit them before they hit us.”

Hopkins and the UW coaching staff had each of the UW players sign their names in white ink on the black baseball bat before the season.

Initially, it was a team-bonding act, but the autographed Louisville Slugger has become a regular prop in Hopkins’ pregame speeches.

“Coach Hop almost broke it a couple of times,” forward Noah Dickerson said laughing. “He did. You know Hop, he gets into it.”

Hopkins confessed the bat has become one of his favorite motivational tools.

“I’m just a passionate guy,” he said smiling. “I’ve dropped it. I’ve broken it. No, not broken it, but I came close. … Look, I feel like William Wallace in ‘Braveheart’ with it.

“Every year is different. Every year is going to be a different theme or a different model. You’re just trying to get the guys to stay connected to each other and the team. That’s all it is. Whether it’s a bat or whatever, the most important thing is to have the commitment from all the players to say that I’m all in.”

Baseball bat or not, the Huskies have bought into Hopkins’ philosophy. And it’s showed.

In six of its eight Pac-12 games, Washington (17-4, 8-0 Pac-12) has built double-digit lead within the first 10 minutes that’s carried them to comfortable wins.

Last week at Oregon State, the Huskies raced to an 11-0 lead within four minutes.

They pushed their advantage to 17 points in the first half, took a 40-27 lead into the break and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

After the 79-69 victory at Gill Coliseum, Crisp drew parallels between UW’s fast start and the team’s baseball bat.

“At the beginning of the season, we all signed it,” he said. “And that’s just a sign that we’re not going to let nobody punk us. We’re going to come out here and hit people first and show them what we got.

“So when we came out there on that 11-0 run, we were setting the tone and letting them know we’re right here. This is not going let up the whole game. And it’s going to be a long 40 minutes.”

On Wednesday, the Huskies raced ahead of USC for a 15-4 lead in 4½ minutes.

For the second straight game, Washington led from start to finish for a comfortable double-digit win.

Following the 75-62 victory, Dickerson tried putting the fast starts into context.

“Before games the bat comes out of storage or wherever it is and it’s kind of a cool little prop,” Dickerson said. “It’s a way to signify everybody being together. It signifies we throw the first punch.”

Slow starts had plagued the Huskies early in the season. They trailed at halftime in each of their four losses. They also needed to overcome halftime deficits to defeat Sacramento State, Western Kentucky and Texas A&M.

“I really can’t explain it,” Dickerson said when asked about the slow starts. “I used to wonder about that, too. We’ve had problems starting fast since my freshman year.

“I guess now we pride ourselves on defense, so we’re getting early stops. I think that’s part of it.”

Heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against UCLA (12-9, 5-3) on ESPN2, Washington is riding a 10-game winning streak and has its best conference start since the 1952-53 season.

The Huskies have a 2 ½-game lead in the Pac-12 and they’re a perfect 11-0 at Alaska Airlines Arena, which is expected to draw its first sellout of the season on Saturday.

Hopkins noticed a change in a team led by its four seniors once the conference season began.

“It’s more of a sense of urgency from the guys,” he said. “Not that they never had it, but it’s just something that you build towards. You get really excited for league. But I really believe that good offense – when you make shots – it makes your defense better.”

Washington led 12-0 at Colorado before winning 77-70. The Huskies were also up 17-5 at Oregon during their 61-56 victory.

“We’ve been getting off to some really good starts on the road where it’s instrumental,” Hopkins said. “You set the tone. You keep the crowd out of it.

“And if you do it at home, then you bring your crowd into it. And as we know, there’s no better environment than Hec Ed when the crowd is into it and the Dawg Pack gets going.”

During home wins over Stanford (80-64) and Washington State (85-67), the Huskies went up 18-8 over the Cardinal and 26-13 on the Cougars in the first few minutes.

“They say you can’t win the game in the first half, but you sure can make it tough on your opponent,” Hopkins said. “I’m just so proud of the guys at their ability to not only get those big leads, but being able to close out games.

“We’re an older team and that shows signs of maturity.”