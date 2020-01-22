Washington at Utah

Time: 5 p.m. PT Thursday

Where: Huntsman Center (Capacity: 15,000)

TV: Pac-12 Networks (Guy Haberman & Bill Walton)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (12-7, 2-4 Pac-12); Utah (10-7, 1-4)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Marcus Tsohonis … 6-3 … Fr. … 5.2 …. 1.5 … 1.3

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.6 … 5.5 … 1.4 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 4.9 …. 4.3 … 1.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.1 …. 6.4 … 2.2

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.3 … 9.0 … 2.2 (blocks)

Utah

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Rylan Jones … 6-1 … Fr. … 10.2 … 3.2 … 4.8

G Booth Gach … 6-6 … So. … 11.3 … 3.3 … 2.8

G Timmy Allen … 6-6 … So. … 19.8 … 7.5 … 2.5

F Riley Battin … 6-9 … So. … 9.3 … 4.9 … 1.4

F Branden Carlson … 7-0 … Fr. … 5.2 … 3.5 … 0.9 (blocks)

Coach: Larry Krystkowiak is 165-118 in his ninth season with the Utes. He’s guided Utah to five consecutive postseason appearances (2 NCAA, 3 NIT). Including a two-year stint at Montana (2004-06) where he compiled a 42-20 record, he is 207-138 during a 12-year collegiate coaching career. Krystkowiak was also 31-69 during 1½ seasons (2006-08) with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Preseason prediction: Utah was picked ninth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Utah leads 15-11 in a series that began in 1951. The Utes had won 9 of 10 games, including six in a row, before Washington swept the two-game series last season.

Last meeting: Washington shutdown the Utes and held them to just five field goals in the second half for a 62-45 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 20, 2019. Nahziah Carter finished with 12 points off the bench to lead five Huskies in double-digit scoring. Matisse Thybulle tallied 10 points, six steals and four blocks.

Previous game: Utah dropped its fourth straight game, falling 83-64 at Arizona State on Saturday. The Utes converted 6 of 24 from three-point range and had 18 turnovers that led to 28 points for ASU.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Sophomore forward Timmy Allen leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game while also averaging 33.9 minutes of action – which is fourth most in the conference. Allen scores the bulk of his points around the basket and at the free throw line where he’s converted 75.8 of his foul shots. He leads the Pac-12 with 132 free throw attempts. Allen is shooting 20 percent (5 of 25) on three-pointers. He’s also seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding (7.5).

— Sophomore guard Booth Gach is a long, lanky ballhandler and shooter on the wing, who often slides over and takes over the point-guard duties. He posted a triple double (10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds) earlier this season, which was the first for a Uah player since 1999. Gach tallied a career-high 24 points during a 69-69 loss to Oregon, but has scored just 12 points while shooting 2 of 15 three-pointers in the past three games.

— Freshman guard Rylan Jones is a 19-year-old baby-faced assassin who is shooting 45.6 percent from the field (47 of 103), 47.1 percent from 3-point range (33 of 70) and 88.9 percent (32 of 36) on free throws. Missed a game due to a rib injury, but has started every other game. The four-star recruit from Logan, UT was the third highest rated prospect in the state in 2019. His father Chris is in his fourth season as Utah’s director of basketball operations.

OVERVIEW:

— Despite finishing third in the Pac-12 at 11-7 last season, Utah finished 17-14 and hit the reset button.

— The Utes lost seven total players to transfers and brought in 10 true freshmen as well as redshirt freshman center Lahat Thioune. Utah ranks No. 351 out of 353 Division I teams in Kenpom’s experience calculation.

— Utah made history with a 143-49 blowout over Mississippi Valley State, which was the largest margin of victory over a Division I opponent in NCAA history, according to ESPN stats. It was also the most points ever scored in a game by the Utes — the previous highest being 132 points against Evansville in 1960.

— The Utes endured baffling non-conference losses, including a 79-57 setback to Coastal Carolina and a 65-61 defeat against Tulane.

— Utah stunned then-No. 6 Kentucky with a 69-66 victory in Las Vegas on Dec. 18. It was the Utes first win against a ranked team since 2016.

— Since upsetting Kentucky, Utah is 1-5.

— According to KenPom, the Utes have had the toughest Pac-12 schedule, which includes losses to No. 12 Oregon, No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Colorado and ASU.