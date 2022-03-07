What do you think of when you hear the name Mike Hopkins?

Is it the longtime Syracuse assistant who managed to snap the Washington men’s basketball team’s seven-year NCAA tournament drought? Is it the coach who oversaw two miserable Huskies seasons, when UW finished last in the Pac-12 one year and 11th the next? Is it the coach who will spontaneously thumb-wrestle reporters, randomly performs pushups and keeps an astonishingly chipper disposition regardless of the circumstances?

Different folks will have different thoughts. But whatever you think, the following is true: Hopkins has earned the right to come back for another season.

In November it wouldn’t have been a stretch to think that Hopkins’ final game as the Huskies’ coach would come in the Pac-12 tournament. Forget about the $9.3 million left on his contract — after two consecutive seasons of awful basketball, another descent into disaster wouldn’t have been tolerated.

Pac-12 media members didn’t think much of Washington’s prospects before the season began, as they picked the Huskies to finish 11th in the conference standings. And their prediction appeared as though it would come to fruition based on UW’s nonconference performance, in which it lost to teams such as Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Nevada, Winthrop and Utah Valley.

The two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year’s star was on the cusp of being devoured by a black hole. Then the Huskies started partaking in a once-foreign practice: winning.

In early January, it looked as though the Huskies might endure a 1-2 combo that would knock them out for the season. They were 4-4 with top-ranked Gonzaga and, at the time, fifth-ranked UCLA awaiting them next. But the bout with the Zags was canceled due to COVID-19, and the matchup with the Bruins was postponed.

This was probably the best thing to happen to the Huskies, as it allowed them to rediscover their confidence. They won four of their first six conference games, which included a victory over Stanford, which was near the top of the conference at the time.

They swept the season series against Utah, which Washington will meet Wednesday in Las Vegas. They weren’t awe-inspiring wins that shot UW up in the NET rankings or had it knocking on the door of the AP Top 25 poll. But it proved the Huskies weren’t doormats to be dismissed as soon as the ball was tipped.

A lot of the credit for the early-conference success should to be attributed to Terrell Brown Jr., the Garfield High School product who is leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game — over four points more than anybody else in the league. The senior has scored at least 25 points 10 times this season and 30 points four times.

But it takes coaching to boost morale and offer hope when everyone else expects you to be the Pac-12’s cellar-dweller. Hopkins has done that for the Huskies, who sit at 16-14 overall and 11-9 in conference entering the Pac-12 tourney.

That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some ugly along the way. I’ve written before that the Huskies are like the All-Star minor-leaguer who can’t quite cut it in MLB.

They got drilled by Oregon in January, when they trailed 48-13 at halftime. They let a 12-point lead against Arizona turn into a 24-point defeat. UCLA beat them by 26 in Los Angeles and 11 in Seattle. USC took UW by 10 as well.

But there have been some bright spots lately, too. Washington’s eight-point victory over Washington State was its first Quadrant 1 win of the season. And the Huskies avenged their loss against the Ducks via an 11-point victory last week at Hec Ed.

The end result was a tie for fifth in the Pac-12 — six spots better than the media predicted. Hopkins’ work can’t be ignored.

Of course, the expectations at Washington go beyond simply finishing fifth. Under Lorenzo Romar, the Huskies had a stretch in which they placed at least third in seven out of 10 years, with two conference titles during that span. Mediocrity isn’t a winning formula for job security on Montlake, but these past couple of months have bought Hopkins some time.

Tough to know exactly how the Pac-12 tournament will play out. Oregon State won it as a five seed last year, then marched all the way to the Elite Eight.

Maybe the Huskies make a run, maybe they’re bounced in the first round. Either way, it shouldn’t be the last time you see Hopkins coaching in that event.