Washington at Washington State

Time: 3 p.m. PT Sunday

Where: Beasley Coliseum (Capacity: 11,671)

TV: ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein & Corey Williams)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (12-11, 2-8 Pac-12); WSU (13-10, 4-6)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Marcus Tsohonis … 6-3 … Fr. … 6.6 …. 1.5 … 1.9

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.5 … 5.3 … 1.5

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 6.0 …. 4.6 … 2.1

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 12.2 …. 5.9 … 2.1

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.7 … 8.8 … 2.1 (blocks)

WSU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jervae Robinson … 6-2 … Sr. … 4.7 … 2.7 … 1,2

G Isaac Bonton … 6-3 … Jr. … 14.5 … 3.9 … 4.0

G Noah Williams … 6-5 … Fr. … 5.5 … 3.4 … 1.7

F CJ Elleby … 6-6 … So. … 18.3 … 7.2 … 1.5

F Jeff Pollard … 6-9 … Sr. … 9.0 … 4.1 … 0.8

Coach: Kyle Smith is 13-10 in his first season at WSU. He has a 177-132 record during a 10-year coaching career that began with a six-year stint (2010-16) at Columbia where he compiled a 101-82 (.552) record. Prior to joining WSU, Smith spent three years (2016-19) at USF where he had a 63-40 (.612) record while notching 20 or more wins each season and two postseason tournament appearances.

Preseason prediction: Washington State was picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Washington leads 185-104 in a series that began in 1910. The Huskies have a four-game winning streak against the Cougars. UW is 4-1 in the past five games at WSU.

Last meeting: Washington overcame a disastrous defensive performance in the first half and a 14-point deficit to pull out a comeback, 72-70 victory at Washington State on Feb. 2, 2019. Jaylen Nowell scored 20 points and Noah Dickerson had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Marvin Cannon led WSU with 25 points and Robert Franks had 16.

Previous game: Washington State lost 66-49 to Arizona on Feb. 1. It was the lowest scoring game of the season for the Cougars.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

— CJ Elleby, a former Cleveland High star, has scored in double-figures in 20 of 23 games while eclipsing 20 points in 13 games, four times hitting his career-best of 27. He’s fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring and 65th nationally at 18.3 ppg. Elleby leads the team in rebounding (7.3) and steals (1.5). He moved to 10th in sophomore scoring all-time at WSU with 421 points. He tied a career-high with 27 to beat Arizona State Wednesday night. Elleby was battling the flu last week.

Advertising

— Isaac Bonton, a transfer from Casper College who began his playing career at Montana State, has scored in double-figures in 19 of 22 games while leading WSU in scoring eight times including six Pac-12 games. He has a 12-game streak of double-digit scoring that includes all 10 Pac-12 contests. Bonton was hobbled by an unspecified injury in his last outing.

OVERVIEW

— Washington State made wholesale changes after compiling a 11-21 overall record and 4-14 finish in the Pac-12 last season. The Cougars returned three starters (Elleby, Pollard and Cannon) while bringing in 12 newcomers, including five transfers and seven true freshmen.

— The Cougs have dealt with a spate of injuries that’s forced them to rely on a makeshift lineup for several weeks.

— Last Saturday junior guard Marvin Cannon made his first appearance since tearing a meniscus on Dec. 21. He tallied three points and five rebounds in nearly 10 minutes.

— Junior forward Tony Miller, who has missed the last seven games due to a leg injury, is expected to return Sunday. Meanwhile, senior point guard Jaylen Shead has been hobbled by a hip injury and senior forward Deion James (heart infection) hasn’t played since Nov. 25 and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

— Freshman forward Noah Williams has had a few shining moments during his first season. He scored a career-high 17 points against Oregon State and had 16 points versus California. Williams starred at O’Dea High where he led the Fighting Irish to a Class 3A state championship and was named the MVP in the title game last year. Williams played on the Seattle Rotary AAU team with Washington freshmen Jaden McDaniels, Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle.

Advertising

— Washington State is 11-3 at home, which ties the most home wins in school history since winning 12 in 2006-07.

— The Cougars knocked off then-No. 8 Oregon, 72-61 on Jan. 16 in Pullman for their first win over a top-10 ranked team in over a decade. The victory snapped a 19-game losing streak against top-10 ranked opponents.

— In the last five games, WSU has shot 42.5 percent (119-280) overall and 35.8 percent (39-109) from deep. WSU’s shooting dipped against Arizona with a season-worst 3-18 effort behind the arc.

— The Cougars are one of the best in the nation at taking care of the ball with just 266 turnovers, 11.6 per game that ranks 34th among Division I teams. WSU ranks 23rd in the nation turning the ball over just 16.3 percent of its of possessions.

— During a halftime ceremony, the Cougars will honor former coach George Raveling and unveil a banner in the rafters bearing his name. Raveling, who was the first African-American men’s basketball coach in conference history, compiled a 167-136 (.551) record during an 11-year stint (1972-83) at WSU. He guided the Cougars to two NCAA tournaments (1980 and ’83).