The Washington men’s basketball team traveled to Texas Christian on Sunday for a private preseason scrimmage and came away with a 61-58 defeat that potentially signals early offensive struggles for a team replacing five of its top six scorers.

Junior guard Nahziah Carter led UW with 20 points while freshman forward Isaiah Stewart finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies played without prized freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, who sat out for undetermined reasons.

Additionally, Washington’s starting lineup didn’t include sophomore point guard Quade Green, who is awaiting a decision from the NCAA on his eligibility petition.

Sophomore Elijah Hardy, who finished with five assists and five rebounds, started in place of Green. Sophomore guard Jamal Bey (9 points and 5 rebounds) and senior forward Sam Timmins were the other starters.

The Huskies fell behind by 11 points in the first half but took a 29-28 lead at halftime.

Washington held TCU to 37.3% shooting from the field (19 of 51) and 28.6% from three-point range (8 of 28).

However, the Huskies had difficulty slowing down Desmond Bane, the leading returning scorer in the Big 12. The 6-foot-6 senior guard finished with a game-high 26 points, including five three-pointers.

Former Garfield High star PJ Fuller, a TCU freshman guard, had a team-high five steals for the Horned Frogs, who finished with 13 thefts.

The Horned Frogs, who finished 23-14 last season and advanced to the NIT semifinals, were picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll.

Washington hosts Western Washington in a 7 p.m. exhibition Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies open the regular season Nov. 8 against Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic at Anchorage, Alaska.