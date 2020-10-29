The Washington men’s basketball team will start the Pac-12’s inaugural 20-game conference schedule, which was released Thursday, at Utah on Dec. 3 before hosting Oregon on Dec. 12.

The Pac-12 also released UW’s pairings for the remaining 18 conference games that will be played between late December and early March.

The dates, times and TV information are still being finalized.

Washington hosts Arizona and Arizona State between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

Weekly matchups, sites and reorganized early December game dates for #Pac12Hoops' inaugural 20-game league schedule in 2020-21 have been announced.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/ExaNYhd3JN#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/zaNfqCQo7N — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 29, 2020

The Huskies are on the road for the next four games. They’ll travel to the Bay Area to face Stanford and California between Jan. 6-10 before returning to the Golden State to take on UCLA and USC the following week Jan. 13-17.

Washington has a three-game homestand starting with Colorado and Utah between Jan. 20-24 followed by a matchup with cross-state rival Washington State the next week, Jan. 27-31.

Then the Huskies make a quick trip to Oregon and Oregon State for games Feb. 3-7.

Washington has a four-game stint at Alaska Airlines Arena, which includes pairings with UCLA and USC during the Feb. 10-14 week. The Huskies hosts its final home games of the season Feb. 17-21 against Stanford and California.

Washington plays at Arizona and Arizona State between Feb. 24-28 before finishing the regular-season schedule at Washington State on either March 6 or 7.

Since the 1978-79 season, the Pac-12, which was the Pac-10 at the time, has played an 18-game conference schedule. The two-game addition to the league schedule was implemented to bolster the resumes of Pac-12 teams during NCAA tournament selection process.

The Huskies were 12th in the Pac-12 at 5-13 last season, which marked a first-to-worst descent for the 2018-19 conference champions.

Washington is finalizing its non-conference schedule, which is expected to include 7-8 games against regional opponents. Coach Mike Hopkins said the Huskies are going to host a multi-team event.