Arizona’s 7-foot freshman center Deandre Ayton has been amazing and the Cougars’ Robert Franks is most improved. Is UW’s Mike Hopkins the top coach?

Selection Sunday is two months away. Time to break down the Pac-12 men’s basketball race as we begin the second half of the season.

Player of the Year

Leader: Arizona’s Deandre Ayton.

The 7-foot freshman center is arguably the Pac-12’s best big man since former California star Shareef Abdur-Rahim was taken No. 3 overall in the 1996 NBA draft.

Junior guard Allonzo Trier is a bona fide MVP candidate, but Ayton is the engine that drives the 14th-ranked Wildcats.

In Pac-12 games, he’s first in the conference in scoring (22.2 points per game), rebounds (11.0), field-goal percentage (66.2) and tied for third in blocks (1.8).

“We would have sent everyone we could (to guard him) if that would have been possible,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told The Oregonian last Saturday after the Ducks surrendered 24 points to Ayton during a 90-83 defeat.

“In my eight years in the league, we’ve never seen anyone like that. I love the way he plays the game. He doesn’t talk. He just competes. He handles himself so well. I’ve watched four games getting ready. I never saw him lose his composure, anything. He competes. He’s the best player I’ve seen in the Pac-12.”

Other contenders: Trier, ASU’s Tra Holder and UCLA’s Aaron Holiday.

Freshman of the Year (not Ayton)

Leader: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV.

The 6-foot freshman guard leads the Buffaloes in scoring (15.0 points per game), assists (5.3), steals (1.1), minutes (32.9) and he’s third in rebounds (4.6) and blocks (9).

In the past two games, Wright has tallied just 11 points on 3-for-17 shooting.

“McKinley is going to be fine,” CU coach Tad Boyle told The Denver Post. “He’s a freshman. He’s going to have good games and bad games.

“We have got to figure out a way, when he is not having a great game, to still figure out how to win a game. … We’re very dependent on him and that’s a lot of pressure to put on a freshman.”

Other contenders:UW’s Jaylen Nowell, UCLA’s Kris Wilkes and Cal’s Justice Sueing.

Newcomer of the Year

Leader: Utah’s Justin Bibbins.

After three years at Long Beach State and two second-team All-Big West selections, the 5-foot-8 senior guard made the seamless transition to Utah. He’s averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Bibbins has made a big improvement in field-goal shooting where he’s at 49.7 percent — nearly 10 percentage points higher than last season.

He’s also averaging 17.3 points and 5.0 assists in Pac-12 games.

Most Improved Player of the Year

Leader: Washington State’s Robert Franks.

Last season, the junior forward played in all 31 games, but he was seventh on the team in scoring, averaging 6.3 points. This season, he’s tied for sixth in the Pac-12 at 18.2 points per game.

Franks converted just 19 three-pointers in 2016-17 but this season he’s second in the conference with 45. In last Saturday’s outing, Franks tied the WSU record with 11 three-pointers.

Coach of the Year

Leader: Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley.

The Sun Devils (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12) are trending in the wrong direction, but if we’re handing out imaginary awards at this point of the season then Hurley comes out on top. ASU was 9-8 last season through 17 games and its five-game improvement is the biggest turnaround in the Pac-12. Hurley, in his third season in Tempe, has also led the nonconference darlings to No. 3 in the AP poll after wins over Kansas, Xavier and Vanderbilt.

Barring a total collapse in its final 13 regular-season games, ASU should nab its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014.

Other candidates:Washington’s Mike Hopkins and Stanford’s Jerod Haase.

Most Impressive Performance

Leader: Holder.

It feels like forever, but the senior guard exploded on the national radar with a 40-point performance over then-No. 15 Xavier to win the Continental Tire Invitational in Las Vegas. ASU trailed by 15 late in the first half and 46-44 at halftime when Holder scored 23 points after the break. He hit 14 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 8 on three-pointers. Holder captured MVP honors and it was the Sun Devils’ first nonconference championship since 1994.

Top plays

Leader: Stanford’s Daejon Davis.

The freshman guard sank a 50-footer as time expired to give the Cardinal a 77-76 win over USC on Jan. 8.

“I’ve gotten a lot of publicity because of that play, but I don’t want that to be the highlight of my season,” said Davis, who picked up the Pac-12 player of the Week award on Monday following wins at Washington and Washington State.

“Not saying I’m going to make another shot like that, but I’m just starting my career and I plan to be in the middle of big moments like that.”

Most surprising result

Stanford 107, UCLA 99 (2OT): The Cardinal overcame a 13-point deficit with nine minutes left in regulation. It was the most points for Stanford in a conference game since 111 in 2000.

Hardest to predict

Colorado. The Buffaloes (11-7, 3-3) have the best conference wins in the Pac-12 — a home sweep against Arizona and Arizona State. CU also followed a 6-0 start this season with a 2-6 stretch that included a pair of lackluster losses at Oregon State and Oregon to start Pac-12 play.

Don’t give up on

Oregon. The Ducks (12-6, 2-3) have one of the least experienced rosters in the conference. If they continue to play like they did last week while capturing a road split in Arizona, Altman will continue his streak of five straight NCAA tournament appearances.

You don’t want to play

Oregon State. The Beavers (10-7, 2-3) the stingiest team in the Pac-12, allowing just 65.2 points in conference games. They’ve lost twice in the final seconds to league opponents.

Gone, but not forgotten

USC sophomore guard De’Anthony Melton has been ruled out for the season. He’s been the subject of an FBI/NCAA probe into corruption in college basketball.

Lay off the refs or else …

You could find yourself paying a $10,000 fine like Utah athletic director Chris Hill, who received a public reprimand last week from the Pac-12 for criticizing league officials. Two weeks ago, Hurley was also reprimanded by the conference for comments on officiating.

Best games ahead

No. 14 Arizona at No. 16 ASU, Feb. 15: It’s entirely possible the Wildcats will not lose a game before their rematch against the Sun Devils in Tempe. In the first meeting, ASU lost 84-78 but the Sun Devils had chances to win in the final minute.

No. 14 Arizona at Oregon, Feb. 24: A year ago at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks handed Sean Miller his most lopsided Pac-12 loss — an 85-58 defeat. The Wildcats have won the past two meetings, an 83-80 victory in the Pac-12 Tournament title game and a 90-83 win earlier this month at McKale Center.