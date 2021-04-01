After a four-year career with the Washington men’s basketball team, senior forward Hameir Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal and became the sixth Husky to leave the program.

A UW spokesperson confirmed the news, which was first reported by 247Sports.com.

Wright was one coach of Mike Hopkins’ first recruits, who was a four-star prospect from Albany, NY ranked 72nd nationally by Rivals, 80th by ESPN and 89th by Scout among 2018 prospects.

Wright reportedly received offers from Villanova, Maryland, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.) and Syracuse.

During his UW tenure, Wright averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists while starting 81 of 122 games. He finished his career ranked sixth all-time among Huskies with 134 blocks.

Last season, Wright averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds, but struggled with his perimeter shooting while draining just 29% (29 of 100) three-pointers.

Because the NCAA is not counting this season toward eligibility clocks, he’ll have another season to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Last week, the Huskies suffered a rash of departures including Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis, Nate Pryor, RaeQuan Battle and J’Raan Brooks.

Currently, UW has eight players projected for the 2021-22 class, which is five below the NCAA limit. The newcomers include four-star prospect Jackson Grant, 19-year-old Nigerian Samuel Ariyibi and Arizona transfer Terrell Brown, Jr.

NOTE:

— Before the season, Washington awarded graduate senior Travis Rice with a scholarship. The 6-foot-2 guard spent the 2016-17 season at Northern Arizona before transferring to Washington in 2018 to join his father Dave, a UW assistant. Rice was scoreless in 11 games during his first two years and this season he appeared in just three games while totaling six points and four minutes.