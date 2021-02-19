Haley Van Dyke scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Washington women’s basketball team to a 78-61 win over Utah on Friday night.

Washington (6-11, 3-11 Pac-12) led from start to finish to win for the second time in three games. It was the first time fans were allowed into Alaska Airlines Arena this season.

“It was fun to hear them,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “I had to turn around one time because I heard them going nuts. I turned around and celebrated with them.”

The Huskies, who wore pink-on-white uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness, scored their most points since Dec. 13 vs. Portland, which was their last home win.

“We valued the ball,” Wynn said, which helped the Huskies go 8 of 16 from three-point range and sent them to the free-throw line 24 times, where they converted 20 attempts.

“Having only 13 turnovers is really positive for us because it allowed us to get shot attempts. I thought we did a nice job of taking what the defense gave us and not really forcing action.”

The Huskies out-rebounded the significantly taller Utes 42-34 and forced 16 turnovers.

Van Dyke also had three steals and six rebounds, to go along with four assists.

“She doesn’t stop moving offensively or defensively. She gives you everything she’s got every possession. She was beautiful to watch,” Wynn said.

Quay Miller tallied her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore also had three steals.