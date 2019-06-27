Former Washington Huskies stars Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell will make their NBA debuts July 5 in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Thybulle, who was taken at No. 20 in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics and promptly traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, takes the Thomas & Mack Center court at 12:30 p.m. July 5 with the Sixers against Milwaukee in a game televised by ESPN2.

Thybulle headlines Philadelphia’s seven-man summer league team that includes: AJ Davis, Christ Koumadje, Deshon Taylor, Marial Shayok, Terry Harris and Zach Hankins.

Meanwhile, Nowell begins his pro career 2 p.m. July 5 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which selected him with the No. 43 pick in the second round. The Wolves face Cleveland at Cox Pavilion.

In addition to the former UW standout, Minnesota’s summer league nine-man summer league team includes: Tyus Battle, Barry Brown, Jarrett Culver, Jordan Murphy, Josh Okgie, Brandon Randolph, Nazreon Reid and Simi Shittu.

The 32 teams in the Vegas Summer League, which includes all 30 NBA teams and national teams from China and Crotia, play four preliminary games before the top eight teams advance to a seeded tournament that begins July 13 and concludes July 15 with the championship game.

Each team is guaranteed at least five games.

Philadelphia’s opening round schedule:

July 5, 12:30 p.m. PT vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)

July 6, 2:30 p.m. PT vs. Boston (ESPN)

July 8, Noon p.m. PT vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

July 9, Noon PT vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

Minnesota’s opening round schedule:

July 5, 2 p.m. PT vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)

July 7, 2:30 p.m. PT vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

July 8, 6 p.m. PT vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

July 10, 6 p.m. PT vs. Miami (NBA TV)