Former Washington and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss is joining the Utah Jazz on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. Williams-Goss played for Utah’s 2017 summer league team after he was drafted in the second round. He played the past two years in Europe.

EMERALD DOWNS

• Kevin Orozco was the winning jockey in two stakes races. Perfect Dude edged past Rally Cat in the final strides for a neck victory in the $50,000 Seattle Slew Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings. Perfect Dude paid $8.20, $4.20 and $2.60. Blaine Wright was the winning trainer. In the $50,000 Irish Day Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Twirling Devon rallied for a close victory and paid $32.60, $9.20 and $5.40.

ROWING

• Sam Halbert of Redmond and Madison Molitor of Moses Lake, both off the Washington program last season, were in the U.S. men’s eight boat that won the B final at the World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.