Former Washington and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss is joining the Utah Jazz on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. Williams-Goss played for Utah’s 2017 summer league team after he was drafted in the second round. He played the past two years in Europe.
EMERALD DOWNS
• Kevin Orozco was the winning jockey in two stakes races. Perfect Dude edged past Rally Cat in the final strides for a neck victory in the $50,000 Seattle Slew Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings. Perfect Dude paid $8.20, $4.20 and $2.60. Blaine Wright was the winning trainer. In the $50,000 Irish Day Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Twirling Devon rallied for a close victory and paid $32.60, $9.20 and $5.40.
ROWING
• Sam Halbert of Redmond and Madison Molitor of Moses Lake, both off the Washington program last season, were in the U.S. men’s eight boat that won the B final at the World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.