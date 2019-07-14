The next stop for Nigel Williams-Goss appears to be NBA.

The former Gonzaga standout is joining the Utah Jazz on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports, two years after being drafted late in the second round by the NBA team.

Williams-Goss joins a backcourt with presumed starting point guard Mike Conley, backups Dante Exum and Emmanuel Mudiay, and wings Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale. Most of those players can play multiple positions.

Williams-Goss played for Utah’s 2017 Summer League team before opting to begin his professional career with KK Partizan in Serbia. He made nearly 49% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 assists in 43 games.

He spent last season with Olympiacos in Greece after agreeing to a three-year contract worth more than $2 million. Williams-Goss averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 assists in 53 games. He shot 38.4% beyond the arc.

Olympiacos is expected to receive a $1 million buyout to release Williams-Goss from his contract, Eurohoops.net reported.

The Jazz retained the rights to Williams-Goss after taking him with the 55th pick of the draft. Two NBA teams made offers to acquire Williams-Goss’ rights, according to the Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Williams-Goss, 24, is expected to compete for time at back-up point guard with the option of playing in the G League if he doesn’t see crack Utah’s rotation.

The 6-foot-3 Williams-Goss earned All-America honors as Gonzaga went 37-2 and reached the 2017 NCAA title game. He averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a junior.

He played one season at Gonzaga after transferring from Washington. He declared for the draft after the 2017 season.

Williams-Goss is holding his third annual skills camps Aug. 5-7 at the HUB Sports Center.