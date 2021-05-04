Daejon Davis’ on-again, off-again relationship with the Washington men’s basketball team is back on.

The former Garfield High star, who twice committed to the Huskies before a four-year stint at Stanford, is transferring to UW.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Davis announced his plans to play at Washington next season and wrote: “Life takes you unexpected places. It’s the LOVE that brings you home.”

Davis, a 6-foot-3 point guard, averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 35.9% on three-pointers in 13 games last season.

After losing six players via transfers, the Huskies are stockpiling on newcomers with ties to Seattle, including Arizona transfer Terrell Brown Jr. and West Virginia Emmitt Matthews Jr., who starred at Garfield High and Tacoma’s Wilson High, respectively.

Following a mass exodus that preceded last season’s dismal 5-21 performance and 11th-place Pac-12 finish at 4-16, coach Mike Hopkins has revamped the roster and coaching staff.

Washington is also bringing in Olympia High star Jackson Grant, junior college forward Langston Wilson and forward Sam Ariyibi, a product of the NBA Africa Academy.

Hopkins also added former UW star Quincy Pondexter and former California coach Wyking Jones.

