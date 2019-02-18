The Huskies fall outside the AP and coaches' rankings again, while ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi tabs UW as a No. 7 seed in his latest NCAA tournament projections.

The road to the NCAA tournament for the Pac-12 goes through Washington or Las Vegas depending on your point of view.

The Huskies (20-5, 11-1 Pac-12) are the only team in the conference that appears to be a virtual lock for an at-large berth.

Meanwhile, every other team in the league – with Arizona State as a possible exception – will likely need to win the Pac-12 Tournament to secure the league’s automatic berth in the 68-team NCAA tournament.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, 10 Pac-12 teams remain in the hunt for the coveted four first-round byes in the league tournament that’s held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at where Washington stands in a few NCAA tournament forecasts.

For the past several weeks Joe Lunardi had Washington hovering between a No. 8 and 9 seed, but ESPN’s bracket guru penciled UW as a No. 7 seed paired against No. 10 Clemson in the East region for a first-round game in Des Moines, IA.

Lunardi tabs Arizona State as a No. 12 seed and the last entry in his mock bracket.

Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has Washington as a No. 8 seed in the West region against No. 9 Ohio State in Salt Lake City, UT.

Palm has ASU as the second-to-last team in his projections as a No. 12 seed.

Michael Beller also projects Washington as a No. 8 seed in the East region with a possible second-round matchup against No. 1 overall seed Duke. In this forecast UW opens against No. 9 Baylor.

Howie Schwab at Fox Sports positioned Washington as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest region against No. 9 UCF.

It’s interesting to note, Beller and Schwab do not include any other Pac-12 team in their NCAA tournament forecasts.

The Huskies came close to cracking the top 25 in the USA Today coaches poll, but they stood pat in the Associated Press rankings. UW moved up three spots and is unofficially No. 26 in the coaches’ poll and remains at No. 29 in the AP poll.

Washington’s resume at a glance

Record: 20-5 (11-1 Pac-12)

NET rank: 31

KenPom rank: 38

RPI rank: 21

Strength of schedule: 63

Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams: 2-4

Record vs. Quadrant 2 teams: 4-1

Record vs. Quadrant 3 teams: 6-0

Record vs. Quadrant 4 teams: 8-0

Record at home: 12-0

Record on the road/neutral site: 8-5

Notable wins: At Oregon, at Colorado, at Oregon State

Notable losses: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Virginia Tech