The Huskies unveiled new Adidas uniforms for their men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday afternoon.
Each team received new purple, white and black uniform combinations, while losing the gold set. Among the differences: The swoosh is out, and three stripes are in, while the jerseys also lose the accented collars of seasons past.
Here are the main differences between the new and previous uniforms:
Men’s basketball:
- The gold uniform set is gone.
- The block “W” logo replaces “Washington” on the front of the black uniforms.
- White uniforms now read “Huskies” on the front instead of “Washington.”
- Serifed block numbers are outlined in gold, while players’ last names are in a smaller, sans-serif font, also in gold, on the back across all combinations.
Women’s basketball:
- The new women’s uniforms no longer feature the line accent that ran up and down the side torso of the jersey.
- The black uniform combination now read “Huskies” instead of “Washington.”
- Purple uniforms now feature a black waistband on the shorts.
