Daejon Davis swiped an errant pass from Tyrell Roberts and raced toward the rim with the Cougar point guard on his hip.

The Husky guard rose and flushed a two-hand dunk, which gave every indication that he’s fully recovered from a right shoulder injury that kept him out for the past three weeks.

The steal and basket were one of the momentum-swinging plays the Washington men’s basketball team used to overcome a halftime deficit and hold off cross-state rival in the final minutes for a 78-70 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Finally back at full health, the Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak, which included a 78-70 on Wednesday against the Cougars.

In Saturday’s rematch in front of 7,269, Washington fell behind early, rallied in the second half and converted clutch free throws at the end.

Terrell Brown Jr. had 25 points and six rebounds while Emmitt Matthews Jr., who missed the previous game due to a concussion, finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Jamal Bey also added 13 points while Davis had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

WSU’s Michael Flowers, who scored a season-high 30 points, put his stamp on the first half with a superlative shooting performance while connecting on his first five shots, including four three-pointers.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard from Southfield, Michigan, spotted up at various positions on the court for several uncontested long-range shots.

Early on the Huskies were intent on negating 6-11 freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye who beat them up in the middle on Wednesday while tallying a career-high 25 points on 11-for-23 shooting.

Washington contracted its 2-3 zone around Gueye inside, which left Flowers open on the perimeter where he drained 6 of 8 shots including five 3s for 20 points in the first half.

Gueye led WSU 34-28 lead at the break, but potential trouble loomed for the Cougars considering the rest team shot 6-of-27 and 0 for 8 behind the arc.

After intermission, UW turned its defensive attention toward Flowers and the WSU went cold offensively while connecting on 1 of its first 12 shots to start the second half.

The Huskies took advantage of the Cougars’ drought and took their first lead (37-36) after Brown converted an and-one short jumper and an ensuing free throw with 15:15 left.

Brown started slowly before scoring 21 points in the second half. His step back jumper put the Huskies up 44-38 and his pullup jumper gave them a 59-51 lead with 7:37 left.

WSU cuts its deficit to 71-68 in the final minute before time ran out on the Cougars while UW converted on its last four offensive trips.

Matthews punctuated the Husky win with an emphatic dunk with 28 seconds left that drew a huge roar from the UW crowd.

Gueye finished with 10 points for WSU, which fell to 15-13 and 8-9.

In what’s likely his last game in Seattle, former O’Dea High standout Noah Williams missed his first 10 shots and finished with seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

On Monday, Washington hosts No. 12 UCLA while Washington State plays at Oregon State.

