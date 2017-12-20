Citing a scoring discrepancy in Washington's 80-78 win, game officials awarded Loyola Marymount a point in Sunday's game.

The final score in Sunday’s game between the Washington men’s basketball team and Loyola Marymount has been officially changed to an 80-78 UW victory.

Here is the statement from the UW athletic department: “Due to a recording discrepancy between a two- or three-point field goal in the official scorebook during the NCAA men’s basketball game between Loyola Marymount and Washington, played on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Seattle, there final score of the game has been incorrectly reported.

In consultation with the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA and based on NCAA rules, the UW has officially recorded their final score of the game as Washington 80, Loyola Marymount 78.

The UW athletic department will endeavor to correct this final score wherever possible, and apologizes for any inconvenience that this discrepancy has caused.”

After the game the scoreboard read Washington 80 and Loyola Marymount 78 when UW officials took a point away from Loyola Marymount citing a scoring error.

Reversing the decision gives LMU guard James Batemon an extra point and he officially finished with 30 points – a career high.

The Huskies were favored by 9 points and the over/under line was 155 points.