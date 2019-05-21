First Isaiah Stewart, and now Jaden McDaniels.

Next up for the Huskies: a trip to the Final Four?

“That’s how I feel,” Stewart said last month before signing with Washington. “That’s how I’ve always felt. Big things are happening at UW. … It’s a team game and you never want to put too much on one guy, but Jaden is special man.

“You add that type of player to your team and if you’re not thinking Final Four, then your dreams aren’t big enough.”

After landing Stewart, the highest-rated prospect in school history, Jaden McDaniels on Tuesday night tweeted “I’m staying home,” ending months of speculation. The Federal Way star is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the country according to Rivals.

The pairing of Stewart and McDaniels, a pair of top-10 recruits and projected NBA draft lottery picks in 2020, immediately elevates expectations for the 2019-20 season for the defending Pac-12 champions.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 and 245-pound bruising forward and McDaniels, a 6-10 and 185-pound smooth-shooting forward, bolster a depleted front line and give the Huskies a potentially devastating inside-out combination.

One NBA scout likened the UW forwards to Duke freshmen stars Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett who dominated college basketball headlines and highlights last season.

“They’re going to look pretty good especially in that zone,” Rivals basketball analyst Eric Bossi said before Tuesday’s announcement. “You’re talking about two long and lengthy guys.

“Jaden is interesting because he’s very versatile offensively. … Bringing in a couple of guys like that who are uber-talented and potential lottery picks, how could you not be super excited.”

The Huskies had to wait for months before McDaniels made his choice between Kentucky, San Diego State, UCLA and Texas.

Reportedly, the Wildcats and Huskies emerged as the finalists.

“I’m just taking it all in,” McDaniels said last month. “Seeing if coaches get fired or if people are staying instead of rushing it so I can make the right choice.”

While others pushed him to make a decision and characterized his recruitment as mysterious, McDaniels waited until the final day of the spring signing period to announce his college choice.

“When you’re an elite prospect, there’s not really a hurry for you to make a college choice because Jaden McDaniels knows that wherever he goes to school they’re going to have a scholarship waiting for him,” said Evan Daniels, 247 Sports director of basketball recruiting. “And I think each of the schools that recruited him probably relied that message.”

Last season at Federal Way, McDaniels averaged 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals while displaying a versatile skill set that’s drawn favorable comparisons to Kevin Durant.

Not long ago McDaniels was in the running for the No. 1 overall spot in the national rankings.

In their final 2019 rankings, ESPN and Rivals has him at No. 7 and 247 Sports has him at No. 8.

“He had an up and down year,” Daniels reportedly said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of talent there but he’s going to have to get more consistent with his effort, with his jumpshot and compete at a higher level more often.”

In addition to Stewart, McDaniels joins a UW recruiting class that includes RaeQuan Battle, a four-star forward from Marysville-Pilchuck, and Marcus Tsohonis, a three-star guard from Portland who signed last November during the early signing period.