Every time California made a run in the third quarter and cut into Washington’s big lead, Tameiya Sadler had an answer at the other end.

The freshman point guard scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Husky women to an 80-53 victory in their Pac-12 opener on Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

Washington improved to 3-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Jody Wynn.

The Huskies, who led 21-14 after the first quarter, took control early and stretched their advantage to 10 points (32-22) after an Alexis Griggsby three-pointer with 5:26 left in the second.

Junior forward Darcy Rees, who made her season debut, drained back-to-back three-pointers to cap the first-half scoring for the Huskies, who led 38-29 at the break.

California (0-3, 0-1 Pac-12) used a 9-2 run to cut UW’s 11-point lead (42-31) to four (44-40) with 2:12 left in the third.

That’s when Sadler took over.

The UW freshman sensation used her speed and deft dribbling to knife through the Cal defense for three straight layups to fend off the Golden Bears.

Sadler’s buckets sparked a 14-0 run, which ended after Haley Van Dyke’s free throw put the Huskies up 58-40 with 8:17 left. UW never led by fewer than 14 points the rest of the way and stretched its lead to 29 in the final minutes.

It was the second straight 20-point plus scoring outing for Sadler, who claimed the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award Monday after scoring a career-high 23 points in her last outing.

On Friday, Sadler was sensational while converting 8 of 11 shots and directing a UW offense that shot 47.8% from the field and committed just 17 turnovers.

Khayla Rooks and Van Dyke each scored 11 points for Washington.

Leilani McIntosh led Cal with 12 points.

Note