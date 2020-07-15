Amber Melgoza, the Washington women’s basketball team’s top scorer the last three seasons, signed a contract to play professionally in Italy.

Melgoza signed with the club PB63 on the team O.ME.P.S. Givova Battipaglia based in Battipaglia, Italy.

“Amber leaves UW as one of the greatest players in Husky history and has a long and bright pro career ahead,” UW coach Jody Wynn said in a release. “There is no doubt in my mind that Amber has what it takes to play in the WNBA, and this is a great first step in her professional basketball journey.”

Melgoza is eighth on UW’s career scoring list with 1,717 points.

“I’m really excited to take this next step and compete against so many great players,” Melgoza said in a release. “The league is very competitive which can help me in so many different aspects in developing my game at a professional level. Been dreaming of this moment since I’ve been little.”

College football

• For the second time, Washington State junior running back Max Borghi was named the Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is given to the nation’s top running back. Borghi was all-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season with 1,435 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns.

High-school football

• Eastside Catholic offensive lineman William Reed, who was named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-America team this week, committed to Cal via Twitter. Reed, who is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, which lists him as the No. 17 prospect in the state for the Class of 2021.