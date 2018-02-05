The Huskies just missed cracking the AP top 25, but ESPN bracket guru Lunardi projects UW as a No. 10 seed.

Washington spent the past few weeks sitting on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament projections, but after a pair of wins against ranked teams the Huskies are now included in among many Big Dance forecasts.

Most notably, NCAA tournament analyst Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has Washington as a No. 7 seed facing No. 10 TCU in Pittsburgh in West Region opener.

Palm has been bullish on the Huskies for sometime. He was the first among the bracketologists to include UW in his 68-team projections. Last week, Palm had UW at No. 10.

ESPN’s bracket guru Joe Lunardi has Washington as a No. 10 seed facing No. 7 Nevada in Detroit in the East Region opener.

And Michael Beller at SI.com also has UW as a No. 10 seed in projections. In his forecast, the Huskies pair against No. 7 Butler in a South Region opener.

Washington sweetened its postseason resume last week with a 78-75 win over then-No. 9 Arizona and a 68-64 victory over then-No. 25 at Arizona State.

The Huskies (17-6, 7-3 Pac-12) have won four straight games and rose to No. 38 in the RPI rankings. Here’s a look at the where the other Pac-12 teams are in the RPI: Arizona (18), Arizona State (43), USC (44), UCLA (54), Utah (56), Colorado (64), Stanford (80), Oregon (95), Washington State (169), California (183) and Oregon State (184).

Washington fell short of cracking the Associated Press top-25 rankings this week. UW received 54 votes while Butler had 65 and No. 25 Miami received 76.

Basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy projects Washington will lose road games this week at Oregon and Oregon State before rebounding to win five of its final six games and finishing the regular season at 22-9 and tied for second in the Pac-12 at 12-6.

The top-four finishers in the Pac-12 race receive a first-round bye to the conference tournament.