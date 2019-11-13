Washington’s high-flying dunk artist Nahziah Carter added a pair of two prominent admirers to his ever-expanding fan club.

Following a soaring, one-handed jam over a defender in UW’s 56-4 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, ESPN’s Jalen Rose and David Jacoby professed their admiration to Carter.

.@JalenRose and I will forever Stan high-flying Washington basketball star Naz Carter…who just happens to be Jay Z’s nephew: pic.twitter.com/56Sxv0lXzX — Jacoby (@djacoby) November 13, 2019

“We’re going to adopt on this program a gentleman by the name of Naz Carter,” Jacoby said. “Naz Carter! Naz Carter plays for Washington watch what Naz Carter did yesterday, yakum! And you know why I love Naz Carter so much, my favorite MC, one of my top three, Jay-Z that’s his nephew right there. You remember him talking about his nephew in all of his old tracks, well there he is right there. And what’s his first name? Naz. So he’s HOV and Naz. And he’s got Jay-Z’s blood running through his veins.

“We’re going to make sure just like we’ve done with LaMelo Ball and Jacoby adopting that topic, that Naz Carter continues to get coverage,” Rose said. “If you want to get the latest and the greatest about how he’s balling and dunking on people and silencing them the way he did last night, right here.”

“If he goes 1 for 10, what are we showing?,” Jacoby asked.

“The one he made,” Rose said.

“The one he made,” Jacoby said. “That’s how we get down. We’re loyal. Naz Carter, you’re our guy.”