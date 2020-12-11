So far this season, the fourth quarter has belonged to the Huskies.

The Washington women’s basketball came into Friday’s game outscoring opponents 77-49 in the fourth and UW won the final frame once again during its matchup against Washington State.

However, the Cougars crushed the Huskies in the first half while building an insurmountable 23-point lead that made UW’s final frantic flurry irrelevant, ending in an eventual 60-52 defeat for the Huskies.

Haley Van Dyke led Washington (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Khayla Rooks had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Still, UW’s duo was no match for WSU’s tandem of guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and forward Ula Motuga.

Leger-Walker, who finished with a game-high 20 points, practically lived at the free throw line where she converted 10 of 12 shots. Meanwhile, Motuga had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Prior to the game, coach Jody Wynn expressed apprehension about facing a Washington State team that was playing its season opener with five newcomers.

The Cougars’ start to the 2020-21 season had been delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team while the Huskies came in with an impressive 3-1 record.

It was uncertain how WSU, which lost 64.9% of its scoring due to graduation, would replace all-time leading scorer Borislava Hristova aka Bobbi Buckets and four-star starter Chanelle Molina.

“We don’t really know if they changed some things because of Bobbi Buckets’ departure,” Wynn said. “We don’t have a full scout on them. We know what they’ve done against us and we looked at those films already.

“They’ve seen us. … At the end of the day, it’s a rivalry game. It’s a big game. It’s effort combined with performance that will get this W.”

The new-look Cougars jumped on the Huskies early and led 19-8 in the first quarter with Leger-Walker outscoring UW and tallying nine points.

The second quarter was more of the same for the Huskies as the Cougars outscored them 18-8 to take a 37-15 lead into halftime.

Washington rediscovered its offense in the third quarter while scoring 20 points and made a late surge to trim its deficit to eight points (60-52) following Van Dyke’s layup with 7.6 seconds left.

Ultimately, time ran out on the Huskies who dropped their second straight game.