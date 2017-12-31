Amber Melgoza scored 23 of her career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies still fell 94-83 to No. 10 Oregon as Sabrina Ionescu set a NCAA record for career triple-doubles.

EUGENE, Ore. — Facing a 15-point deficit going into the final quarter and a record-breaking performance from Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu didn’t stop Washington’s Amber Melgoza from giving it her all the final 10 minutes Sunday.

Melgoza scored 23 of her career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter at Matthew Knight Arena, but the Huskies still fell 94-83 to No. 10 Oregon as Ionescu set a NCAA record for career triple-doubles.

Ionescu had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for her eighth career triple-double to help the Ducks (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) to their fifth consecutive victory. She broke the mark in her 48th career game with an assist on Lexi Bando’s three-pointer with 1:47 to play.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest,” Ionescu said. “I don’t think I’ve really realized that I just broke it, but I’m just happy that we won and got better.”

Washington overcame a poor start by shooting 27 of 47 (57.4 percent) over the final three quarters, including 11 three-pointers. The Huskies trailed by double-digits until Melgoza’s jumper pulled them to 73-64 down in the final quarter.

“They smacked us in the mouth the first quarter a little bit,” Washington coach Jody Wynn said, “and then we settled down and played really, really hard.

“I’m just proud of how we played and that we didn’t quit and didn’t lay down, because it’s easy to quit against a team that’s so explosive offensively.”

For Ionescu, it was her fourth triple-double in 15 games this season.

“As long as we continue to win, that’s what’s important to me,” she said. “The triple-doubles just come.

“Coach (Kelly Graves) was joking that I almost got a quadruple-double with my (seven) turnovers, so maybe I should have turned it over a little more and set another record.”

Ruthy Hebard added 23 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season for Oregon, and Bando had 20 points.

Melgoza continued her hot play as of late, scoring at least 18 points in each of the past five games for a 23.8 average. She connected on 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter. She also added eight rebounds and four assists.

Hannah Johnson and Jenna Moser each had 12 points for the Huskies (6-7, 0-2).

Ionescu, who ranks fifth in the nation in three-point shooting at 51.8 percent, was 6 of 18 beyond the arc and 8 of 23 overall. However, eight of her 14 rebounds came on the offensive end.

“She didn’t shoot it particularly well,” Graves said, “but competitors like her find a way to get it done, and she made the plays late that kind of sealed it.

“I’m honored to be her coach. She’s this way every day in practice, too. She never has an off day in terms of attitude, intensity and hard work.”