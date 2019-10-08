SAN FRANCISCO – Defending Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington was picked third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll for the second straight year.

The Huskies received six first-place votes from a panel of 27 media members in the poll.

Meanwhile, defending Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon was tabbed as the preseason favorite followed closely by Colorado. Both teams received nine first-place votes, but the Ducks edged the Buffaloes 291 to 288 in points.

Arizona, which was picked fourth, tallied 263 votes and two first-place votes while No. 5 USC, which secured the last remaining first-place vote, received 198 points.

Arizona State rounded out the top half of the preseason poll in sixth for the third straight year.

The bottom half of the poll included (in order): Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Washington State and California.

Washington had a league-high four players receive Pac-12 preseason all-conference honors. Freshmen forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels were selected all-conference first team, which includes 10 players.

Junior guard Nahziah Carter and sophomore guard Quade Green garnered all-conference honorable mention recognition.

Washington State sophomore guard C.J. Elleby was also picked all-conference first team.

2019-20 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

TEAM (first-place votes) – POINTS

1. Oregon (9) – 291

2. Colorado (9) – 288

3. Washington (6) – 273

4. Arizona (2) – 263

5. USC (1) – 198

6. Arizona State – 187

7. Oregon State – 161

8. UCLA – 148

9. Utah – 131

10. Stanford – 84

11. Washington State – 47

12. California -35

Here’s a look at where Washington has been picked in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and how Huskies have fared since the 2002-03 season.

Year …. Prediction …. Finish

2018-19 … 3rd … first

2017-18 … 10th … t-sixth

2016-17 … 6th … 11th

2015-16 … 11th … t-sixth

2014-15 …. sixth … 11th

2013-14 … eighth … t-eighth

2012-13 … fifth … t-sixth

2011-12 … fourth ……. first

2010-11 … first ………. third

2009-10 … second …. third

2008-09 … fifth ……… first

2007-08 … second … eighth

2006-07 … third ……. seventh

2005-06 … fourth ….. second

2004-05 … second … second

2003-04 … eighth …. second

2002-03 … eighth …. ninth