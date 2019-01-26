As we get into the final month of the regular season, Washington's Jaylen Nowell, Oregon State's Tres Tinkle and USC's Nick Rakocevic have emerged as solid candidates for the Pac-12's MVP award.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — With 6½ weeks remaining in the college basketball regular season, Washington guard Jaylen Nowell has emerged as the front-runner in the Pac-12 MVP race.

According to a survey of a half dozen Pac-12 basketball analysts and writers, Nowell will likely win the league’s most coveted award if the Huskies (15-4, 6-0 Pac-12) remain on top of the conference.

“If Washington easily wins the league, which we don’t know that, but it’s kind of looking that way, then Nowell is the guy,” Pac-12 Networks analyst Don MacLean said. “That’s assuming he doesn’t get hurt and assuming he stays productive.

“And that (would) be an amazing achievement. … It’s not like Jaylen Nowell came out of nowhere. Had a nice freshman season last year, but you’d be hard pressed to find many who thought before the year that he’d be the MVP when it’s all said and done.”

Over their next two games, the Huskies and Nowell will face the Pac-12’s other top MVP contenders.

At 1 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Networks), Washington plays at Oregon State, which is led by junior forward Tres Tinkle.

And Wednesday, UW returns home to host USC and junior forward Nick Rakocevic.

“I would say right now it’s a three-man race between Nowell, Tinkle and Rakocevic,” MacLean said. “Tinkle has got the best numbers across the board, but Oregon State is not winning enough. And for Rakocevic it’s the same thing. His numbers are better than Nowell’s in points and rebounds, but they have to finish high, too.

“If I were writing a story about the MVP race, it’s a race for which team does better. You almost hate to say that, but there’s nobody like (DeAndre) Ayton last year where you say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s the no-brainer player of the year.’ ”

The Pac-12 MVP race has been a wide-open race since preseason favorite Bol Bol, Oregon’s 7-foot-2 freshman, suffered a season-ending foot injury in December that limited him to just nine games.

Each year, the early NBA draft departures rob the Pac-12 of its star power. Last year, the conference lost Ayton, UCLA’s Aaron Holiday and Arizona’s Allonzo Trier.

The league took an unexpected hit last summer when former Stanford star Reid Travis transferred to Kentucky.

“The Pac-12 has had three of the past four No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft,” Hall of Famer Bill Walton said. “Those are a lot of good players. That’s a lot of attrition, and you’re starting to see the effects of that.

“And quite frankly, some of the people who we thought were going to step up haven’t done that yet for various reasons.”

Stanford forward KZ Okpala, USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. and UCLA forward Kris Wilkes are the Pac-12’s top pro prospects, but they don’t factor prominently in the league’s MVP race due to inactivity or their team’s standing.

Okpala is third in the conference in scoring (18.2 points per game), but the Cardinal (9-10, 2-5) is one of three league teams with a losing record.

Wilkes, who is fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring while averaging 16.9 points, has been highly productive. However, his MVP candidacy is diminished because the Bruins (10-9, 3-3) are hovering around .500.

And Porter, a Rainier Beach standout, has played in just eight games due to a thigh bruise.

“With individual awards in a team sport like basketball, I always have to factor in team success,” Pac-12 Networks analyst Casey Jacobsen said. “So for me the default when talking about player of the year, you have to start with the best team.

“Now if the best team doesn’t have a clear leader or a clear best player, then you have to go down to the next best team. … And for me with how well Washington has started off, Jaylen Nowell is the more deserving choice.”

Nowell’s MVP bid has received ringing endorsements from the Huskies.

“We’re 6-0 right now in the Pac-12, and he has a lot to do with that,” UW guard David Crisp said. “A lot of guys do not score the ball like him in the clutch moments.

“That dude is a straight killer. He’s as good as I’ve seen.”

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 MVP front-runners.

Jaylen Nowell

The UW guard gets the nod because he’s the best player on league’s best team. Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game — a slight, 0.8 point increase from last season. He’s also improved his assists per game (3.4 from 2.7), rebounding (5.4 from 4.0), field-goal percentage (51.5 percent from 45.1) and three-point percentage (41.9 from 35.1).

Tres Tinkle

The Oregon State junior forward is the only Pac-12 player among the top 10 in the conference in points (20.4 — 2nd), rebounds (8.2 — 5th), assists (4.4 — 7th) and steals (1.8 — 3rd). And Tinkle has managed to remain productive despite playing with a sore ankle. He’s one of two players from the first-team all-Pac-12 team who returned to his school. (UW’s Noah Dickerson is the other.)

Nick Rakocevic

If the USC forward doesn’t win the MVP award, he’ll surely capture the Most Improved award. Last season, he averaged 8.1 points and 6.2 points. This season, Rakocevic is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (9.8) and 10th in scoring (15.8). He’s also fourth in the league in blocks (1.8).

Also in contention: Utah’s Sedrick Barefield, USC’s Benny Boatwright, UW’s David Crisp, Arizona State’s Remy Martin and Arizona’s Brandon Randolph.