BERKELEY, Calif. – The once-great Huskies team is a confused team.

Their collection of NBA draft prospects are out of sync without the guidance of Quade Green, who has been ruled academically ineligible.

And their 2-3 zone defense can’t seem to stop anyone at the end of games when it matters most.

The team that was destined for a return trip to the NCAA tournament has lost four of the past five games, after dropping a 61-58 decision in overtime at California on Saturday.

With Jaden McDaniels impeding his path to the basket, Golden Bears guard Matt Bradley rose up and shot over the 6-foot-9 forward. Bradley’s three-pointer from the top of the key banked hard off the glass and rattled into the net with seven seconds left.

Washington had just enough time for rebuttal, but Hameir Wright’s three-pointer was off the mark.

Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points and six rebounds while McDaniels and Jamal Bey each scored 12 points for the Huskies (11-6, 1-3 Pac-12).

For the second straight game, coach Mike Hopkins tinkered with the lineup and gave Bey the third start of his career in place of sophomore Elijah Hardy, who was mostly ineffective during Thursday’s 61-55 loss at Stanford.

Bradley finished with 17 points while Grant Anticevich had 13 and Paris Autstin 10 for California (8-8, 2-1).