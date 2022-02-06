BOULDER, Colo. — Big second-half performances from junior Quay Miller and fifth-year senior Mya Hollingshed led the Colorado women to a dominant 66-43 victory over Washington at the CU Events Center on Sunday.

The Buffaloes used 43 second-half points to drown Washington’s hopes. Miller, playing against her former teammates, had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Hollingshed led all players with 20 points and a season-high four assists.

The win broke CU’s three-game home losing streak and improves the Buffaloes to 15-6 overall and 4-6 in the Pac-12.

Washington (5-11, 0-8 Pac-12) was led by Nancy Mulkey’s 16 points. Haley Van Dyke had 10 rebounds. The Buffaloes defense handcuffed the Huskies, holding UW to 15-for-42 shooting (35.7%) from the field.

“This is how we play,” Miller said of Sunday’s game compared to recent woes. “It wasn’t like this was never us. This is how we play basketball. It feels good to get back to doing what we’re doing and to be able to carry this through our next games.”

The Buffs had their most efficient shooting performance of the conference season, hitting 46.4% from the field (26 of 56). CU outscored UW 40-14 in the paint. Colorado also forced 21 UW turnovers, leading to 24 points. The Huskies outrebounded Colorado 35-30.

“I am really proud of how we played tonight,” CU coach JR Payne said. “We played really good basketball. I mean really good basketball. We defended. We competed. We executed. We kept our cool and we made game adjustments. These guys made huge adjustments in the second half just based on how the game was being called. There was incredible effort from so many people, physically, emotionally and mentally. I think these guys played great and I’m just excited about how we played.”

Washington returns to action Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena against USC.