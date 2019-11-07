Coach: Mike Hopkins, third year.

2017-18: 27-9 overall, 15-3 Pac-12 (first).

Starters returning: 1.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Isaiah Stewart, F, 6-9, Fr. – Preseason All-Pac-12 first team selection who has picked up numerous preseason accolades. The McDonald’s All-American was named to the top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden award, which is given to the nation’s top player.

Jaden McDaniels, F, 6-9, Fr. – Another preseason All-Pac-12 first team selection who also garnered several preseason honors, including a spot on the Wooden watch list. The Federal Way High standout is a versatile big man who is dangerous inside and on the perimeter.

Quade Green, G, 6-0, So. – The Kentucky transfer sat out most of last season after joining the Huskies. The McDonald’s All-American is heralded as a deadly shooter and steady floor general.

THREE KEYS TO THE SEASON

Hello my name is …: Essentially, the Huskies have had six exhibitions and five weeks of practice to get familiar with a whole new cast. Chemistry is a tricky thing, especially with a young team that has four new starters, including three newcomers. There’s no telling how long it will take UW to gel, but the Huskies won’t have long to wait because it starts the season Friday in Anchorage, Alaska against No. 16 Baylor.

Defend the three: After surrendering 12 three-pointers to Division II Western Washington in last Thursday’s 87-63 exhibition win, Hopkins said: “(Last season’s team) wouldn’t have let that happen.” In his third season, Hopkins has the biggest team he’s ever had and he expects the added length in the front court will help UW police the perimeter better than last season when they allowed 7.6 three-pointers per game.

Share the rock: The defending Pac-12 regular-season champions have yet to establish an offensive pecking order after losing 80 percent of his scoring from last season. Case in point, sophomore guard Jamal Bey came off the bench and led UW with 20 points last Thursday. The Huskies had two primary scorers last season, but now they have as many as five players who could lead the way offensively, including Stewart, McDaniels, Green, Bey and leading returning scorer Nahziah Carter.