When the topic of conversation turned to Cole Bajema and his recent resurgence, not surprisingly Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins was effusively complimentary for someone who has been one Bajema’s biggest supporters.

After heaping praise on the Husky sharpshooter, Hopkins offered a bit of poignant observation and impressed upon the lanky 6-foot-7 junior guard from Lynden to continue his four-game streak of double-digit scoring performances and not backtrack, which has so often been the case during his three-year career on Montlake.

“We need him to play well like he did tonight every game,” Hopkins said last week after Bajema had 12 points and six rebounds during a 77-60 loss at No. 15 Gonzaga. “That’s the consistency. Consistency over time equals credibility.”

For reasons not entirely clear, the Huskies – at long last – are getting the best of Bajema, who has provided stability and production to offset the loss of center Franck Kepnang, who suffered a seasonlong knee injury, and guard Noah Williams, who has been sidelined since the season opener due to a leg injury.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Hopkins said when asked about Bajema. “He’s a heckuva player. He’s a really talented player. He can really shoot it.”

Through 10 games, Bajema has scored in double figures five times, matching his double-figure scoring games from last season. He’s averaging career highs in points (10.4 per game), rebounds (5.3) and minutes (31.0) while developing into an all-purpose player and not solely a long-range sniper.

Advertising

“He’s an incredible competitor,” Hopkins said. “He can really shoot it. He’s not just a shooter, he’s a good basketball player. He can make plays off the bounce and defensively, he knows our system. He’s been in it for three years. That holds a lot of weight.”

The Huskies have waited patiently for Bajema to ball like he has lately while scoring 16, 12, 16 and 12 points in the past four outings. Astutely, Bajema is aggressively driving to the basket and drawing more fouls (2.4 free-throw attempts this year compared to 1.4 last season) to get the line where he’s shooting 91.7% this season.

“My teammates and my coaches give me that confidence every day in practice (because) they see it,” Bajema said last week. “I have to translate it to games. I’ve got to be more versatile than just a shooter and drive it and whatnot. Just add more pieces to my game.”

It must be noted, Bajema, who transferred to UW in 2020 after one year at Michigan, has occasionally teased Hopkins and Husky fans with brilliant shooting performances that reminded many why he won three Class 1A state championships and set the all-time scoring record at Lynden Christian.

Near the end of a mostly forgettable sophomore campaign, Bajema drained three three-pointers against Stanford for a season-high 13 points and the following week he was perfect on all three attempts behind the arc while scoring 11 points.

Last season, Bajema had what was considered a breakthrough during a memorable Rocky Mountain road trip that started with a 15-point outing at Utah and ended with a career-high 18-point performance at Colorado.

Advertising

What made the two-game trip noteworthy was Bajema connected on 11 of 15 three-point attempts. However, in the final 19 games, he shot 28.6% (18 of 63) on threes and finished the season averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 19.5 minutes.

So far this season, Bajema, who is UW’s second-leading scorer, has been one of the most reliable providers for an offensive attack that ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring (69.1 points per game) and in desperate need of consistent contributions.

“Everybody has to be a little bit more,” Hopkins said, “for us to be the team that we can become.”

Hopkins might have been talking directly to Bajema, who tallied a season-low three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 26 minutes during a 73-64 nonconference loss to Cal Baptist on Nov. 17.

Considering the Huskies are still short-handed, Bajema can ill afford another disappearing act when Washington (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts Cal Poly (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Whatever program I’m on whether it was Michigan or here I wanted to make an impact in some way or another whether that’s defense, scoring, rebounding or whatever it is,” Bajema said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win for the team.”