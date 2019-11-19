Nahziah Carter, Washington’s resident dunk artist, put into words what Alaska Airlines Arena fans must have been thinking while he sailed for a windmill slam in No. 25 Washington’s 72-53 win over Maine on Tuesday.

How does it feel like to dunk like that?

“Wow, honestly, it feels like you’re flying,” said Carter, flashing a wide grin. “It’s great for your team and bad for the other team.

“But yeah, it feels amazing. Really, truly to be able to do something that gives people and fans so much joy. I wanted to give our fans something because they’ve been so great. And at the same time, you know it’s a deflating feeling for your opponent.”

Carter put on a spectacular show that had many wondering which of his three highlight dunks was most memorable.

Was it his long reach to recover an alley-oop pass that led to a one-handed slam off an assist from Jaden McDaniels?

Or maybe it was the two-handed flush on a fast-break feed from Quade Green?

If Carter had to choose, it would be the windmill slam that had the crowd of 8,072, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, on its feet and gasping in awe.

“He’s just, he’s an incredible finisher, especially dunking the ball,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “He’s definitely a game dunker. There’s a lot of dunk-contest guys and then there are guys that are great in-game dunkers. Naz is a great in-game dunker.”

Carter’s dunk trifecta highlighted UW’s 19-5 run that blew open the game and essentially put the Black Bears into hibernation.

Washington, which had struggled with slow starts in each of its previous three games, labored offensively in the opening minutes once again in a game that was tied 9-9 with 11:56 left in the first half.

This time, UW’s defense provided a spark for a lethargic offense. The Huskies began the game in man-to-man defense for the first five minutes before switching to a 2-3 zone that stymied Maine and led to easy baskets at the other end.

“We were active,” Hopkins said. “We got deflections. We got into transition. We forced them to shoot late in the shot clock and we got rebounded and we were able to run. Naz had a few moments looking like Matisse (Thybulle) a little bit. A couple of steals. Getting into the lane with quickness. When you can do that, it’s pretty intimidating.”

The Huskies led 19-13 when MeDaniels lobbed a pass to Carter for a flush that sent a jolt into the listless crowd.

Green, who scored a layup on the next possession, collected a steal on UW’s ensuing offensive trip that led to Carter’s two-handed jam and a 25-13 lead.

After a Green three-pointer and Sam Timmins’ put-back, Carter manufactured a highlight that evoked memories of UW’s great dunkers such as Terrence Ross and Nate Robinson.

The UW junior swiped a pass from Maine guard Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish at the top of the key and had an unobstructed path to the rim. Carter dashed inside the paint, leaped and rotated the ball around for a powerful one-handed flush.

The basket put the Huskies up 32-13 with 3:48 remaining in the first half and proved to be the knockout blow for Maine (1-3), which lost its third straight game.

Washington (3-1) never let the Black Bears get closer than 16 points the rest of the way and stretched its lead to 24 points in the second half.

Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds – both game highs – and Green tallied 11 points.

However, the story of this game was Carter, who finished with just eight points but still managed to control the game.

The Huskies dominated the first half and lef 36-18 at the break. Maine outscored UW 36-35 in the second half.

The blowout win allowed Hopkins to empty his bench as freshmen Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle made their UW debuts.