LAS VEGAS — The easy response is “it was just Utah” — and perhaps it’s the appropriate one.

The Huskies’ opponent Wednesday evening won just four of its 20 games in conference this season. Even so, there was stretch — namely the entire second half — in which the Huskies looked like they could make a run in Sin City. Can they keep it going against USC?

UW beat Utah 82-70 in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament after slogging through the first 20 minutes. A three-point halftime lead turned into 12-point victory for the sixth-seeded Dawgs.

The second round should be different experience entirely. The 21st-ranked Trojans (25-6) picked up more than three times the number of conference wins as the Utes. But if they hadn’t done it already, Washington got USC’s attention Wednesday.

Despite being seeded five spots better than Utah, victory wasn’t a given for the Huskies (17-14) in the opening round. Oddsmakers listed UW as a 2.5 point favorite, likely noting its inconsistency this year and Las Vegas’ proximity to Salt Lake City.

And for a minute, it looked as though said oddsmakers were all over it. Washington struggled to contain Utah’s offense. The Huskies’ best player, Terrell Brown Jr., made just two of his first eight shots. UW has to win this tournament to have any shot of going to the big tourney later this month, so there’s plenty of work to do. But a first-round defeat to Utah would have wiped away a good portion of the work these Huskies — originally picked to finish 11th in the conference — have done this season.

Wasn’t going to happen.

About three minutes into the second half, Washington began a 19-4 run to establish a 15-point lead. Its defense began cracking down and its ball control was sublime. The Huskies’ five turnovers were the fewest they’ve committed all season, and they forced Utah into 16. Plus, Brown — the leading scorer in the conference — found his rhythm.

The senior lead all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. At one point, a Utah fan sitting courtside yelled “everything’s going through 23! (Brown’s number). It looked that way for a few minutes, but it wasn’t true. There was also Jamal Bey, who put up 19 points for the Huskies. There was Cole Bajema, who added 16 off the bench. There was Nate Roberts, who grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. And there was Emmitt Mathews Jr., who scored 10 points in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Asked why he only played seven players Wednesday, Hopkins looked to Bey and Brown. “They’re really good. They’re really effing good,” said a hyped-up Hopkins, who just before answering that question, yelled “Go Dawgs. Let’s go. Wake up, it’s 11 o’clock at night! We’re in Vegas, baby! “They have great chemistry. Sometimes as a coach you just have to get out of the way.”

The Huskies have won four of their past five games, including the last three. None of those victories came against one of the four teams that earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tourney, but they do have momentum. USC beat the Huskies by 10 in their lone meeting this year, although the Trojans led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Despite UW’s recent success, a win Thursday night would be considered a heavy upset.

The Huskies can’t rely on Brown alone, as they’ve done for much of the season. They have to play as close to perfect basketball as possible to walk away with a win and get into the semifinals.

“We’re fighting for our lives,” Bey said. “We’re trying to win every game, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”

This tournament has had its share of Cinderellas before. Last season, Oregon State won it as a No. 5 seed and rode that wave all the way to the Elite Eight. It’s not likely the Huskies can match that kind of a run, but Wednesday offered a tiny glimmer of hope for this team.

The Huskies didn’t squeak by the Utes. They dominated them in one of the better halves they’ve played this season. Hopkins wasn’t surprised.

“The belief has become that all of these guys, all of these guys, can make big plays to win,” Hopkins said. “It wasn’t one guy, it was everybody.”

It will have to be everybody once again in round two.