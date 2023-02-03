LOS ANGELES — The second game of Pac-12 road trips have not been kind to the Washington men’s basketball team.

In the past four seasons, the Huskies are 1-12 in those contests, including an 86-61 blowout loss at Utah and a 73-65 defeat at Arizona State that was more lopsided than the score indicates this season.

“It’s hard,” coach Mike Hopkins said when asked about the challenges of winning on the road in the Pac-12. “But at the end of the day, you got to play the game.”

Washington (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) takes its 1-5 road record and nine-game losing streak in the second game of Pac-12 road trips that dates back to 2019 into the 6:30 p.m. Saturday rematch against USC (16-6, 8-3) at the Galen Center in a game televised on FS1.

In their first meeting, Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson scored 27 and 17 points, respectively, to carry the Trojans to their sixth straight victory against UW and an 80-67 win Dec. 30 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies led for just 6½ minutes and trailed 58-55 with 9:56 left when USC put the game away with a decisive 11-0 run that’s become a staple in many UW losses.

Advertising

Washington has developed a nasty habit of falling into prolonged lapses when the offense sputters and the defense doesn’t work.

It happened during Thursday’s 70-61 loss against No. 9 UCLA when the Bruins started the game with a 28-6 lead.

And a 19-1 run by No. 6 Arizona sealed the Wildcats’ 95-72 win over the Huskies last Saturday.

“I know we can do it, but we got to put together a 40-minute game,” said UW forward Keion Brooks Jr., who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring with 18.1 points per game. “It’s going to take more poise and fight. … It’s basketball, every team goes on runs, but we got to recognize that, match that energy and come back with a run of our own.

“We’re right there. We’re in these games. We can play with these teams. We play hard in spurts, but it’s those moments when we don’t play hard that’s hurting us.”

NOTE:

— Hopkins sat out senior guard Noah Williams on Thursday and it’s uncertain if he’ll return to the starting lineup Saturday. Hopkins did not indicate Williams’ absence was tied to a knee injury that forced him to miss 11 games early this season.