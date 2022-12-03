Junior center Braxton Meah, who missed Thursday’s Pac-12 opener due to an ankle injury, will be back in the lineup for the Washington men’s basketball team when they face Colorado at noon Sunday in the Huskies’ first conference home game.

Meah’s return couldn’t be more timely considering backup center Franck Kepnang will be out after suffering a potentially season-ending knee injury Thursday.

“Franck is out Sunday,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “We’re going to wait before saying anything more than that. … It’s tough. He’s been amazing for us. Just unfortunate.”

During its first seven nonconference games, Washington enjoyed a sizable size advantage with Meah (7-foot-1, 250 pounds) and Kepnang (6-11, 250 pounds).

But during the final minutes of their 66-65 loss at Oregon State on Thursday, the Huskies relied on a small-ball lineup that included guards Cole Bajema, Jamal Bey, Koren Johnson and Keyon Menifield with forward Keion Brooks Jr. inside.

The smaller configuration was largely responsible for the Beavers’ 17 turnovers that led to 18 points. However, UW ranks last in the Pac-12 in rebounding differential (minus-0.9) and will be severely compromised without Kepnang.

“Just got to be tougher,” Hopkins said. “Regardless of if you’re 7-foot or 5-11, rebounding is toughness and feel. We got to fight. All five guys. Not four, not three, but all five guys.”

Without Kepnang, the Huskies will consider playing sophomore Jackson Grant, a 6-10 forward who planned to redshirt this season after averaging 1.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.5 minutes last season as a freshman.

Senior forward Langston Wilson is likely to see more time after playing sparingly in the first eight games while freshman forward Tyler Lindhardt is also an option.

It’s uncertain how effective Meah, who returned to practice Saturday, will be following a one-game layoff. In limited minutes, he’s been productive while averaging 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in part due to Kepnang providing relief when Meah collected cheap fouls.

“It’s just the discipline part of it,” Hopkins said. “The zone is a little different from man-to-man in terms of the situations he’s put in. He’s adapted well.”

Without Kepnang, Meah is the only inside scoring option for Washington, which ranks eighth in the Pac-12 while averaging 69.8 points per game.

Brooks, who missed two games due to a leg injury, has scored at least 20 points in three of his six games and his team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

Washington has six players averaging between eight and 10 points, not including freshman guard Koren Johnson, who has tallied 11 points in two of the past three games after sitting out the opener and playing sparingly in four games.

Hopkins hopes the small-ball lineup will be able to produce points and not detract from a stingy defense that’s third in the Pac-12 in points allowed (64.0).

“You’re going to see it,” Hopkins said. “It’s not ideal, but you got to score. We go through our little droughts and got to find ways to be better. But for the most part that small ball last year is big for us. I lost the big-ball option.”

Washington (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12) has a six-game home winning streak against Colorado (4-4, 0-1) that began in 2016. UW has won 13 of 15 meetings between the teams in Seattle.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 60-59 loss to Arizona State in their Pac-12 opener. CU beat two ranked teams (then-No. 11 Tennessee and then-No. 24 Texas A&M) and has head-scratching losses to Grambling State, UMass and Boise State on its resume.

“We’re just going to have to adapt and see how the game is going,” Hopkins said. “See how we can score. See how our defense is and try different lineups. With all the injuries, it’s been trial by fire.”