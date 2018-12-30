The Cougars star, who entered the game ranked third in the conference in scoring at 21.8 points a game, finished with the second-most points in a game this season for a Pac-12 player.

Behind a career-high 38 points from Borislava Hristova, Washington State held off Washington for a 79-76 victory in the Pac-12 women’s basketball opener for both teams Sunday.

The Huskies nearly erased a 16-point deficit when sophomore guard Missy Peterson sank a pair of free throws to cut the Cougars’ lead to 73-72 with 1:15 left.

At the other end, senior guard Chanelle Molina buried a three-pointer deep into the shot clock to put WSU up four points at 76-72.

However, the Cougars converted just 3 of 6 free throws on their next three offensive possessions, which kept the door open for the Huskies.

Washington received 15 points each from senior guard Jenna Moser and freshman center Darcy Rees, but Amber Melgoza took over at the end for the Huskies.

The UW star, who finished with 27 points, converted a pair of baskets before UW’s final attempt.

Down three points with 11.3 seconds left, Melgoza drew two defenders on the perimeter as the clock dwindled. Harassed and hurried, she threw up a wild three-point attempt while falling the floor.

The ball bounced hard off the rim and Hristova collected the rebound as time expired.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Washington (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12), which dropped what might have been its best chance to capture a victory in the conference.

Last season, UW went 1-17 in the Pac-12 with its only victory coming at home against WSU.

Alexys Swedlund finished with 16 points for Washington State, which improved to 6-6, 1-0. Molina had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.