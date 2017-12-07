The Washington women’s basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to an end in a 85-62 loss to Boise State on Thursday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State used a sharpshooting first half to build a big lead as the Washington women’s basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to an end in a 85-62 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

The Huskies fell back to .500 at 4-4 on the season while Boise State improved to 4-3.

Amber Melgoza led the Huskies with 14 points and three assists, while Mai-Loni Henson added 10 points. Freshman Fapou Semebene scored five points but had six rebounds, six steals, two assists and two blocks.

The Huskies struggled to stop the Broncos in the first half as the home team hit 64.3 percent from the field, including eight three-pointers. Washington was able to hit just 38.7 percent from the field through the first 20 minutes and trailed by 17 at halftime.

Washington cut the lead to 10 twice in the third quarter, but Boise State used a big fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

The Huskies forced 20 Boise State turnovers but turned them into just 20 points. Boise State held a 38-23 edge on the glass and outscored the Huskies 40-18 in the paint.

The Broncos got a game high 17 points and 12 rebounds from Shalen Shaw.

Washington hosts Grand Canyon on Sunday at noon.