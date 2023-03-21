It had been a foregone conclusion for a while, but Franck Kepnang made it official and announced he’s returning to the Washington men’s basketball team.

On Tuesday, the junior center tweeted: “Next season starts now, the work starts now, I’m excited to run it back with my teammates and represent this amazing University!”

After UW’s season ended at 16-16 with a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Mike Hopkins anticipated Kepnang, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, would return next season.

“I don’t want to put a date on it because things can change, but, yeah, we expect him back for the start of next season,” Hopkins said. “He still has a ways to go with rehab and everything, but he’s progressing well, according to the reports, and we’re excited for him to return.”

The 6-foot-11 backup center played just eight games for Washington before suffering the injury Dec. 1 at Oregon State.

During his short stint with the Huskies, the Oregon transfer averaged 9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 22.9 minutes while shooting 52.8% from the field.

Kepnang tallied his first double-double of the season during a 75-67 nonconference win against North Florida, finishing with a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Paired with junior center Braxton Meah, UW had what Hopkins commonly referred to as “the best two-headed monster in the country.”

“There just wasn’t a drop-off when one of them left the court,” Hopkins said. “We could still play big and not miss a beat. … We even started playing them together and that was a new wrinkle that we wanted to explore.”

Kepnang is the fifth Husky to announce a return, joining Cole Bajema, Braxton Meah, Koren Johnson and Keyon Menifield Jr.

Five Huskies (Keion Brooks Jr., PJ Fuller, Noah Williams, Tyler Linhardt and Samuel Ariyibi) are undeclared, while Jackson Grant and Langston Wilson are transferring.

Fifth-year senior Jamal Bey has run out of eligibility and the Huskies expect to add four-star prospect Wesley Yates III and three-star recruit Christian King next season.