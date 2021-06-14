The Washington women’s basketball team has seemingly found a versatile guard with championship experience in Trinity Oliver.

The 5-foot-9 junior is transferring to the Huskies after a three-year stint at Baylor. During her tenure, the Bears posted a 126-7 record, including 70-2 in Big 12 games and winning the 2019 NCAA tournament title.

Oliver averaged 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season while starting 28 games for Baylor, which posted a 28-2 record and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight.

“I chose the University of Washington because of the endless opportunities academically and athletically,” said Oliver, who studied Exercise Physiology at Baylor and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team in 2019. “UW and the city of Seattle scenery is absolutely beautiful. I knew this would be a great place to call home.”

The Huskies needed to bolster the backcourt after losing freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, who left for Colorado.

Not surprisingly, new Washington coach Tina Langley, who spent the previous six years at Rice, has funneled a handful of Texas transfers to UW since she was hired on April 5.

Former Rice center Nancy Mulkey, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year winner, and forward Lauren Schwartz, a C-USA All-Freshman team pick in 2020, joined the Huskies last month.